When the College Football Playoff rankings were released last week, the Big Ten was well represented with six teams in the top 25, including the Golden Gophers at No. 17. They were 8-0 on the season, which could have been seen as a little disrespectful considering Baylor, which is also 8-0 and has played roughly the same strength in opponents, is ranked No. 12.
I think a lot comes down to the 15-25 combined record of Big Ten teams that the Gophers have played. Yes, they have destroyed their opponents, outside of Purdue. In fact, outside of Clemson and Alabama, the Gophers have outscored their conference opponents by the most per game in the Power Five conferences.
But the biggest test to show how far this team has progressed was on Saturday when the Gophers hosted the No. 4 Penn State Nittney Lions. A team that the CFP committee believed to be superior to the defending champions, the Clemson Tigers.
Penn State is a very talented team. The Gophers had won 10 straight games before Saturday, with the biggest win of the bunch against Wisconsin, but they hadn’t quite faced an opponent quite like Penn State. Usually when they play a top five team, they get outplayed from the start and the games are over before they begin, typical Minnesota sports. I was expecting the same Saturday, but boy did they prove me wrong.
This isn’t your typical Minnesota team. They came out with conviction and an energy that could only be brought by head coach PJ Fleck. The past problem for the Gophers in big games is how they can never seem to execute on offense. If they couldn’t run the ball, there would be no chance of victory because they could never throw the ball.
But Tanner Morgan was excellent, completing 90 percent of his passes for more than 300 yards against one of the top ranked defenses in the country. The word clutch is often used to describe teams going up against Minnesota teams, but the Gophers were clutch on Saturday, coming up with three interceptions on defense, two of which resulted in touchdowns.
This game told everyone and all the haters, including me, that this is no ordinary Minnesota football team. They are one of the top 10 teams in the country, and hopefully on Tuesday the CFP committee will feel the same way.
A lot of credit has to be given to Fleck. Through recruiting and non-stop energy, he has put his first two seasons in the rearview mirror and has led the team to it’s first 9-0 start since 1904. That also earned him a massive seven-year extension. I think it was way too early to be handing out a long-term extension deal after three-quarters of one good season, but as I stated earlier, typical Minnesota sports handing out unnecessary extensions after a small sample size of success.
But Fleck earned some of that on Saturday. Now he has to do it four more times. The Gophers next play Iowa, a top-20 team they usually lay a stinker against. They then travel to Northwestern and have to win that game, because Northwestern just isn’t very good.
Then comes the season finale against the border rival Wisconsin. The Badgers will be looking for revenge after the Gophers stomped them in the season finale last year. That was Wisconsin’s first loss to Minnesota after more than a decade of dominance.
So far this season has been a reversal of fortunes for the Golden Gophers, hopefully they can continue up to an undefeated Big Ten championship game. Now that would be something.