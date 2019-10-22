Hello, I am the new sports reporter at Crow River Media. My first week has been great learning about the Hutchinson and Litchfield communities. I am very excited to be here, so here’s a little introduction about myself.
I was born in Maplewood, Minnesota, and that’s where I spent most of my life living with my mother. We have always been a big sports family, almost as if we were part of the team. Both of my grandparents were big readers of the Star Tribune, so naturally I was exposed to the world of sports journalism.
When I went to the University of Minnesota Duluth my freshman year, I didn’t know what I wanted to do and remained undecided for most of the year. It wasn’t until one day, some friends and I were leaving the Burrito Union when I saw on the front page of the Duluth News Tribune that a journalism major was going to be offered next fall semester. The rest is history.
I joined the school paper, The Bark, formerly known as The Statesman, as one of the sports writers. I wrote stories on a lot of the sports teams there and covered many of the football and hockey games.
I interned at a local website called Perfect Duluth Day, which calls itself “Duluth’s Duluthiest website.” It covers everything about the city, minus the sports. But I felt that PDD was a great place for me to really dive into the diverse Duluth community and see how each area is very much its own. East Hillside and West Duluth are very different from each other.
I graduated in May with my bachelor’s degree in journalism. I’ve always liked writing, even when I was a kid, so print journalism was where I wanted to take my career.
My goal is to be the best that I can be and put my best foot forward for the Hutchinson and Litchfield sports communities and hope I serve you well. I look forward to experiencing what each community has to offer.