Morris/Chokio-Alberta dominated from the start Tuesday as it beat Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City in three straight, 25-18, 25-15, 25-9.
ACGC was led by senior Jeana Denton who had seven digs, three kills and two assists. Noelle Dilley had eight assists and Sara Essendrup five for the Falcons.
ACGC ... 18 15 9
Morris ... 25 25 25
ACGC stats
Serving (aces): Jeana Denton 1, Noelle Dilley 1, Erin Roemeling 3. Set assists: Denton 2, Dilley 8, Roemeling 1, Sara Essendrup 5, Brooke Schroeder 1. Hitting (kills): Denton 3, Dani Parker 3, Myli Narragon 4, Roemeling 1, Sarah Essendrup 2, Ericka Bagley 1. Blocking (aces): Parker 1, Narragon 2. Digs: Denton 7, Schroeder 5.
NLS 3, EVW 0
Thought they pushed New London-Spicer in the first game, Eden Valley-Watkins could not keep up the pressure and eventually fell 25-22, 25-8, 25-13 in a non-conference match Tuesday.