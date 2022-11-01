Litchfield opened the Section 3AA-North tournament with a 26-24, 25-20, 23-25, 25-23 win over West Central Area Friday at LHS gym.

The fourth-seeded Dragons, 16-12 overall, advanced to play top-seeded Paynesville in a game played Tuesday after this edition of the Independent Review went to press. Check www.independentreview.net for updates.

Tags