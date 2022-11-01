Litchfield opened the Section 3AA-North tournament with a 26-24, 25-20, 23-25, 25-23 win over West Central Area Friday at LHS gym.
The fourth-seeded Dragons, 16-12 overall, advanced to play top-seeded Paynesville in a game played Tuesday after this edition of the Independent Review went to press. Check www.independentreview.net for updates.
Friday’s match was a reversal of last season’s section tournament opener, in which West Central Area beat the Dragons 3-1.
Greta Hansen led the way for Litchfield Friday with 18 kills. Izzy Pennertz added 11 kills and four blocks, while Morgan Falling had seven kills and one block.
Litchfield’s service game was on, as the Dragons collected 14 aces. Falling and Olivia Holmgren led the way with four aces each, while Grace Holmgren had three and Ciarra Resmen two.