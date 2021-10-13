Litchfield rallied back from a two-set deficit, but could not finish the comeback as it fell to Glencoe-Silver Lake in a Wright County Conference volleyball match Tuesday.
After losing the first two sets 20-25 and 21-25, Litchfield clawed back to tie the match with 25-20 and 25-19, before falling in the fifth and deciding set 15-10.
Kaity Kusler led the Litchfield attack with 17 kills, Izzy Pennertz added 14, and Greta Hansen had 10. Olivia Holmgren was setting up most of those hits and finished with 44 set assists.
Ciarra Resmen and Grace Braaten had two ace serves each.
Addi Marquardt and Braaten led the Dragons’ defense with 14 and 13 digs, respectively.