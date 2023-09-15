One might call this a rebuilding season for the Litchfield volleyball team.
Coach Darin Swenson didn’t use that term, however, as he discussed the season outlook. For him, every season presents its own unique challenges and opportunities.
"We talked a lot as a team about the idea that every season's new, every team is different," Swenson said after the Dragons lost to Kimball, dropping their record to 1-6. "We lost a lot of players that had significant roles last year. And we needed a lot of players to step up, and we got a lot of people trying to. It's just going to take time. It's still early in the season."
Kimball, 6-5 on the season, took the match 25-18, 17-25, 25-11, 25-19. But the Dragons showed areas of improvement that Swenson said he hopes they can continue to build on as the season progresses.
One of those areas came in the first set after Litchfield fell behind 10-2. The Dragons didn't let the match get out of hand, instead mounting their own nine-point run, which vaulted them into an 11-10 lead.
The teams traded several points before Kimball put together another run to close out the set. Litchfield rallied to take the second set, but Kimball rode a series of longer rallies to win the third set easily, then put the match away in the fourth set.
"That's kind of the way things have been going this season so far," Swenson said. "We get on some runs, and often it starts with the service line, and we hit some spots and get some free ball opportunities. But then, when that rally ends, it can flip the other way. Now they're serving, and if they can hit some of their spots, and we hit a little lull, we can give that up.”
It happened against Maple Lake a week prior, Swenson said, when the Dragons took a 24-17 lead in the second set only to have Maple Lake reel off 10 of the next 11 points to win 27-25. Litchfield was up again in the third set, but an 18-12 lead disappeared after Maple Lake won the next 11 points.
“They just picked us apart,” Swenson said. “I mean, if I was coaching against us and telling where I’d want them to serve against us, they hit it every time. And we moved things and they hit that spot. And we moved things, and they hit that spot. So we have got to work harder at stopping rallies, stopping runs, because they’re big momentum changes.”
Litchfield lost five seniors and a load of varsity experience from last year’s team. A few varsity regulars, like outside hitters Morgan Falling, a senior, and Asha Ehlers, a junior, return. But the roster is weighted heavily toward players with little to no varsity experience.
It’s only by going through some of the challenges they’ve faced early this season that the Dragons will learn how to change the tide of a match in which they’ve lost momentum. Swenson seems confident that will come.
“For those that are here every day, in the practices and games, we’re seeing improvements in the areas that we need to get better at,” he said. “We talked about our serve receive needs to be more consistent, it’s getting better. Our defensive effort needs to be more aggressive, it’s getting better. Hitting our spots from the service line, so we can gain an advantage out of the serve, alright, getting better.
“We have a lot of young players that are being thrown into the fire, so to speak, and we are making progress with each match,” he added. “The growth doesn’t necessarily show up in the box score right now, but we are making progress and it will be fun to see where this team ends up at the end of the season.”
The Dragons demonstrated a deep rotation against Kimball, with several juniors and sophomores getting significant playing time, in addition to the team’s three other seniors, defensive specialist Isabelle Culbertson and middle hitters Eva Sohl and Carli Gabrielson. Among the younger players who will be counted on are junior setter Grace Holmgren and defensive specialists Anna Sorgatz and Allison Kargas, and sophomores Kelsey Palmer, Claire Holmgren, Chloe Kowalczyk, Lydia Schultz and Kierra Lease.
Part of learning to play at a higher level, Swenson said, is not being afraid to fail. To sometimes fail spectacularly even. That means getting over the timidity that often affects inexperienced players. It’s a message Swenson said he’s repeated numerous times to his front line players especially.
“We talked about, a lot of times, the team that plays more aggressively at the net, swings more aggressively, often good things happen,” he said. “We have had moments where we do that really well. And then we kind get a little cautious. I give them the freedom to say — in practice and in games — make big mistakes. If you make a mistake, make it big, because if you make a big mistake you’re trying to make a big play. And then you’re going to learn from that.
“If you’re cautious and passing everything over, tipping it, pushing everything over, you’re going to get really good at that,” he added. “But teams at this level are just too good to get beat by that stuff. You have to be willing to take some changes. You’re going to make mistakes, but by putting a little bit more pressure, the scales are going to tip a little bit more in your favor, ad we’re getting better at that.”
The Dragons have focused on three “core values” this season — effort, team and attitude. And to maintain that focus, Swenson said, after every match each member of the team must share one thing they saw other teammates do during the match that illustrates one of those values. All part of building the culture of success, he said.
“What I shared with them tonight is that I believe from the beginning of the season to this point, our effort’s gotten better. Our sense of team is getting stronger, because we have a lot of kids that, this is their first year that they have played together. Some kids, it’s their first year they have played varsity,” Swenson said. “That takes a little time to develop that chemistry.
“There’s a phrase in the volleyball world that you’re fighting gravity, and you’re going to lose, right?” Swenson continued. “So when you lose those points, how do you respond from an attitude standpoint? The message that we’ve been trying to be steady with is, looking at those core values, because all core values are going to make us better if we’re looking to improve. That’s what we’re working on.”