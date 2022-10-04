After losing several starters and shifting his lineup to capitalize on strengths of returning players, coach Darin Swenson expected the Litchfield volleyball team to go through an adjustment period.
With just a couple weeks remaining in the regular season, and after a pair of wins last week, the Dragons seem to have adjusted just fine.
At 13-8 overall and 3-1 in the Wright County Conference West heading into a couple of home matches this week, Swenson said he’s pleased with the team’s progress.
“I think we’re right in the wheelhouse of where I thought we had the potential to be,” Swenson said, adding that outside of a couple of winnable matches that got away from them, the Dragons have played well. “We have a balanced squad, a competitive squad. Looking at those matches we didn’t play our best volleyball … if they got those opportunities back, we could maybe flip those matches.”
The Dragons were undefeated on their home court heading into a three-match home stand that began Tuesday. Results of the three matches could have a large impact on where Litchfield winds up come section seedings time. The Dragons were scheduled to meet Eden Valley-Watkins Tuesday, then will play host to Annandale at 7 p.m. Thursday, followed by a 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, match against Glencoe-Silver Lake. EV-W is in the Section 3AA field with Litchfield, while Annandale, 13-2, tops the WCC West at 4-0, and GSL is 13-4 overall.
“Those are tough matches, but we’re in position to compete well,” Swenson said of this week’s schedule. “We’re figuring things out. We have six games (left on the schedule), and they all are games we can compete in. It will be a fun home stretch here.”
It’s already been a pretty fun ride, Swenson said, as he’s watched the Dragons grow into new roles and win while in the learning process.
Among the most significant changes heading into this season was Swenson’s decision to switch senior Greta Hansen from an outside hitter to a middle position, where she could rotate with another senior middle hitter, Izzy Pennertz. Hansen, a left-handed hitter, had played in the middle earlier in her volleyball career, but was on the outside through most of her high school years until this season.
“I would say it has turned out better than we hoped it would,” Swenson said of the shift. “Greta moving to the middle has overall increased our offensive opportunities. Being a lefty in the middle ... it’s different to block a lefty. She’s done a great job (and is) hitting at the highest efficiency she’s hit in four years, by far.”
Hansen collected a team-high 15 kills and had a .481 hitting efficiency in Litchfield’s four-set win over Rockford Sept. 27.
Similarly, Pennertz has seen her hitting efficiency increase. In the Dragons’ three-set win over Dassel-Cokato Thursday, Pennertz posted a match-high 12 kills and a .455 hitting percentage.
“Izzy is having a phenomenal year,” Swenson said. “She had a great night (against D-C), a great hitting percentage.”
And as the Dragons have seen their strength in the middle soar, the outside hitting game also has progressed with junior Morgan Falling and sophomore Asha Ehlers. Falling had 13 kills in the win over Rockford, and nine against Dassel-Cokato.
“We let Morgan focus on that now, so she can develop those skills faster, (and) Asha is coming along on the outside, gaining more confidence,” Swenson said. “I’d say the move (of Hansen to the middle) has made our offense more balanced, especially having Izzy and Greta opposite one another.
“We have a strong, powerful attack coming out of the middle. If we can establish our middles, make defenses recognize and honor them, then it opens up the whole attack,” Swenson added. “We can get one-on-one opportunities on the pins. The girls have done a tremendous job with it.”