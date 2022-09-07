Greta Hansen pounded 14 kills, and Morgan Falling and Isabelle Pennertz added eight each to power Litchfield to a 25-17, 26-24, 25-21 win over Maple Lake in a nonconference volleyball match Tuesday at Litchfield High School gym.
It was the Dragons’ second consecutive match in which they won in three straight games, following a sweep of Hutchinson Aug. 30. Litchfield, 3-2 overall, now heads to the Southwest Challenge tournament Friday and Saturday at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall.