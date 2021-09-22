Kaity Kusler smashed a team-high 15 kills as Litchfield overcame a first-set loss to rebound for a 20-25, 25-17, 25-14, 25-23 win over Eden Valley-Watkins Tuesday in a non-conference volleyball match.
Litchfield improved to 5-6 overall with the win. Eden Valley-Watkins fell to 8-5.
Addi Marquardt led the Dragons with four ace serves, while Olivia Holmgren and Asha Ehlers had three each.
Marquardt and Holmgren also led the team on defense, with 15 and 12 digs, respectively. Meanwhile, Greta Hansen collected three blocks for the Dragons.
Litchfield plays host to Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted in a Wright County Conference-West match at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Dragons are 1-0 in the WCC-West.