Despite a dominant game in the middle by junior Greta Hansen, Litchfield fell to Kimball in a nonconference volleyball match Tuesday.
The Dragons rallied after losing the first game, but it was a short-lived success as Kimball closed out the match 25-21, 17-25, 25-18, 25-19 on its home court.
Hansen posted 19 kills and four blocks to lead Litchfield. Morgan Falling and Isabelle Pennertz had nine kills each, and Asha Ehlers had five.
Olivia Holmgren had four ace serves and 34 set assists for the Dragons. Holmgren also led the team with 13 digs, while Falling added 10 and Grace Braaten nine.
Litchfield plays host to New London-Spicer in a Wright County Conference West Division match at 7 p.m. Thursday.