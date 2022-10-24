Litchfield earned the fourth seed and a match on its home court for the first round of the Section 3AA volleyball tournament.
The Dragons, 15-11 overall, will face West Central Area at 7 p.m. Friday in the Section 3AA-North first-round match.
Paynesville earned the top seed in the North subsection and will face eighth-seeded Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City in the opening round. In other first-round matches Friday, No. 2 New London-Spicer will face No. 7 Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, and third-seeded Eden Valley-Watkins will play host to No. 6 Minnewaska.
Section quarterfinals are set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the higher seed. If it wins Friday, Litchfield would play the Paynesville/ACGC winner.
Litchfield's match with West Central Area, 18-9 overall, is similar to one season ago, when the Dragons were the fourth seed and hosted West Central Area, the fifth seed, in the first round. Litchfield will look to avenge last year's 3-1 loss to West Central.
But before postseason play, Litchfield was scheduled to play its final regular season match Monday at St. Cloud Cathedral, after this edition of the Independent Review went to press.
In their last regular-season match before subsection seeding, the Dragons traveled to Thursday, where they racked up a 25-18, 25-20, 25-17 nonconference win.
Senior middle hitter Greta Hansen pounded home 14 kills and recorded a stellar .542 hitting percentage to lead the Litchfield attack. Isabelle Pennertz added 10 kills, and Morgan Falling had seven.
Olivia Holmgren and Ciarra Resmen paced the Dragons from the serving line, getting five and four aces, respectively. Anna Sorgatz added two aces.
Pennertz provided the defensive spark with three blocks.