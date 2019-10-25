Litchfield defeated the Morris Area Tigers in the opening round of the section 3AA tournament in five sets.
“We knew it was going to be a tough match,” head coach Darin Swenson said. “The last four years we've meet them three times in the playoffs and they've got the better of us the first three times. So it's nice to flip the script a little bit.”
Morris took the first set, even after Litchfield made a big comeback down 13-20 to bring it within one. But Morris ended up pulling away with the victory 25-20.
Litchfield would go on to take the next two sets, winning the second quite handily and the third set was a constant back-and-forth that ended up going the Dragons' way winning 25-23.
In the fourth set, Morris held a 24-20 lead, just needing one point to play a tie-breaker. But the Dragons had other plans, they would score the next five points to take a 25-24 lead. Now all they needed was one point and then they could go home. Morris never got down on itself and stayed strong to take the fourth set by scoring on two consecutive turns.
After four close sets, the Dragons and Tigers were now tied with a chance to advance on the line. The first six turns were alternated by both teams before Litchfield scored the next five points to take a commanding 8-3 lead in the final set. Litchfield would go on to outscore Morris 7-3 over the final 10 turns to take the match 15-6.
“We were in a match a couple of weeks ago against GSL (Glencoe-Silver Lake) and same thing,” Swenson said. “We went into the set and we jumped out to a 9-0 run. So the girls had that experience to draw from, they knew if they came out with an intensity and focus that they could put away the game.”
The Dragons will now travel to the number one team in the section, New London-Spicer, next Tuesday. The Wildcats took down the Dragons early in the season in straight sets, but Swenson believes that if they stick to their game they can give Spicer some trouble.
“I like our team,” Swenson said. “I like the way we're playing, so I like our chances. You worry a little about what's on the other side of the net, but worry more about what's on your side.”
Litchfield 3, Morris/CA 2
Morris/CA (13-11) 25 16 23 28 6
Litchfield (18-9) 20 25 25 26 15
Morris/Chokio-Alberta
Serving (aces): MacKenna Kehoe 2, LaRae Kram 2, Kenzie Hockel 2, Emma Bowman 1 … Set assists: Kram 33 … Hitting (kills): Courtney Lehman 1, Emma Berlinger 9, Bowman 5, Hockel 7, Kram 3, Lexi Pew 8, Sophia Carlsen 7 … Blocking (aces): Pew 4, Berlinger 1, Kram 1, Carlsen 1 … Digs (5 or more): Lehman 12, Berlinger 5, Bowman 10, Jaden Ross 7, Kram 12, Kehoe 9, Macee Libbesmeier 13, Carlsen 6
Litchfield
Serving (aces): Lily Osterberg 5, Sydney McCann 1, Kristin Foley 1, Kylie Ehlers 4, Rachel Foley 3 … Set assists: K. Foley 51, Osterberg 4, McCann 3, Greta Hansen 2, Ehlers 2, Cassy Justison 1 … Hitting (kills): Colby Christensen 22, McCann 16, Osterberg 12, K. Foley 9, Hansen 7, R. Foley 2, Sydney Braaten 1, Justison 1 … Blocking (aces): Osterberg 2, K. Foley 1/2, Hansen 2, Christensen 1 1/2, R. Foley 1 … Digs (5 or more): Osterberg 20, McCann 14, K. Foley 12, Ehlers 6, Justison 25