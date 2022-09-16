Litchfield looked to be on its way to a quick win over New London-Spicer Thursday at the LHS gym.
They didn’t wrap things up quite as quickly as it seemed they might, but the Dragons did come away with a hard-fought win over their Wright County Conference rival, taking a 25-18, 25-21, 23-25, 14-25, 15-11 victory.
Middle hitters Greta Hansen and Izzy Pennertz led the way for Litchfield with 22 and 17 kills, respectively. Morgan Falling added 11 kills and Asha Ehlers had eight.
Litchfield logged nine ace serves in the match, getting three each from Olivia Holmgren and Ciarra Resmen. Holmgren also had 53 set assists and 10 defensive digs.
Grace Braaten had a team-high 27 digs, while Falling had 15 and Resmen 10.
Litchfield, 8-5 overall, is scheduled to play at 7 p.m. Monday at Paynesville, then travel to Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted for a 7 p.m. game Thursday, Sept. 22.