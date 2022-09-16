Let's play volleyball

Litchfield looked to be on its way to a quick win over New London-Spicer Thursday at the LHS gym.

They didn’t wrap things up quite as quickly as it seemed they might, but the Dragons did come away with a hard-fought win over their Wright County Conference rival, taking a 25-18, 25-21, 23-25, 14-25, 15-11 victory.

