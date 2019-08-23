The Litchfield volleyball team started its season strong Thursday, sweeping Paynesville 3-0 for a road win in its season opener.
The Dragons came out hot, winning 25-14 in the first set. They won the second set 25-20, and closed the night with a 25-18 third-set victory.
Greta Hansen and Colby Christensen each had seven kills to lead the team, while Kristin Foley had 22 assists and 11 digs. Kamri Driver had 18 digs and Sydney McCann had nine digs, six kills and two aces.
Litchfield next plays at 7 p.m. Thursday on the road against Hutchinson.
Litchfield 3, Paynesville 0 (Aug. 22)
Litch (1-0) ...... 25 25 25 - 3
Paynes (0-1) ... 14 20 18 - 0
Litch stats
Kills - Greta Hansen 7, Colby Christensen 7, Sydney McCann 6, Kristin Foley 5, Sydney Braaten 5, Lily Osterberg 2
Assists - K. Foley 22, G. Hansen 2, Osterberg 2, Kylie Ehlers 1
Digs - Kamri Driver 18, K. Foley 11, McCann 9, Osterberg 9, G. Hansen 2, Ehlers 1, Braaten 1, Rachel Foley 1
Block assists - Osterberg 1, Christensen 1
Aces - McCann 2, Osterberg 1, K. Foley 1, Ehlers 1, R. Foley 1