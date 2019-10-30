New London-Spicer stifled the Litchfield volleyball team Tuesday for a 3-0 win in the Section 3AA playoffs. The Dragons ended the season with a 19-10 overall record.
Going into the match, Litchfield head coach Darin Swenson knew the team had to play its brand of volleyball if it wanted a shot to knock off the No. 8-ranked team in Class 2A.
The Dragons ended up losing 25-15, 25-11 and 26-24. Although it wasn't as close as the team would have liked, Swenson was still proud of the way the Dragons fought until the end.
“In the third set, (the girls) came out with a lot more energy,” he said. “They were attacking the ball aggressively. We gave ourselves an opportunity in that third, and I think if we could've had that third it would've been a toss-up after that point. But it wasn't in the cards, it's the way it goes.”
Lily Osterberg and Sydney McCann were the heavy attackers for Litchfield, combining for 13 kills on 56 attempts. Kristen Foley and Kamri Driver also played well defensively, each totaling nine digs.
The big thing was that the Dragons also hurt themselves with 34 errors attacking and defending. Swenson believes that was where it went wrong.
“A lot of those errors come from being tentative,” he said. “When you're playing in a way that you're not used to, they can add up.”
This season was a big improvement over last season. Litchfield swapped wins and loss totals from those seasons, with a lot of the 2018 roster returning. While the team was disappointed its season had come to an end, upon reflection on the season as a whole, Swenson believes it was a success.
“We took first in one tournament,” Swenson said. “We then took second in two other weekend tournaments, competed against some tough opponents throughout the season. Some opponents that we've usually struggles against, we had some more success against those teams. We didn't necessarily win the match, but played much more competitively.
"Overall, I think there's a lot of positives to take from this season.”
New London-Spicer 3, Litchfield 0 (Oct. 29)
New London 25 25 26 - 3
Litchfield 15 11 24 - 0
Litch stats
Kills - Lily Osterberg 6, Sydney McCann 7, Kristin Foley 4, Greta Hanson 4, Kylie Ehlers 3, Colb Christensen 5, Rachel Foley 2, Kamri Driver 1
Assists - K. Foley 21, S. McCann 2, K. Driver 2, G. Hansen 1, Osterberg 1, K. Ehlers 1
Digs - McCann 11, K. Foley 9, K. Driver 9, K. Ehlers 7, G. Hansen 5, L. Osterberg 4, Addi Marquardt 1, Olivia Holmgren 1, R. Foley 1
Block assists - Christensen 2, Osterberg 1, K. Foley 1
Aces - none