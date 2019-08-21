School may not be in session yet, but the Litchfield volleyball team is hard at work to try to school other teams on the court this fall. The Dragons season begins Thursday, as they begin their quest to return to their winning ways.
Litchfield is coming off back-to-back losing seasons, finishing with a 12-16 record last year. They went 1-6 in the Wright County Conference West, and were swept in the first round of the Section 3AA playoffs by New London-Spicer.
Nevertheless, Litchfield feels confident with how it is playing in the early days of practice and begins the early part of its schedule.
“I think we’ve already improved from where we were last year,” senior Colby Christensen said. “So I think if we just work together more as a team than we have in previous years, I think it’ll help a lot.”
Coach Darin Swenson feels good about how Litchfield stacks up against the rest of the WCC West. Even though they had just one conference win last year, the Dragons also had three losses go to five sets.
“I think … we have a shot to be competitive in the conference,” he said. “Glencoe(-Silver Lake) has won it the last five years, but we pushed them to five (sets) last year. They lost a lot, so I think we can be competitive with them. New London(-Spicer), they’re bringing a lot of people back so they’ll be competitive. Annandale, D-C (are) bringing back some strong kids as well. It’s going to be a competitive conference. It’s going to be fun. But I look for us to compete for it.”
The Dragons’ lineup features several key returning starters. Christensen returns as a middle hitter, while junior Sydney McCann begins her third year on varsity as an outside hitter. Junior Kristin Foley returns as their primary setter, with fellow juniors Kamri Driver, Rachel Foley and Lily Osterberg also back.
“We got a nice balance of returners coming back and some kids who are hungry to fill in some spots,” Swenson said.
Megan Nelson, Alyssa Olson and Sydney Braaten round out the returning seniors, who have a sense of urgency in their final year as Dragons.
“I do not feel like a senior at all,” Braaten said. “It’s just crazy knowing this is my last season, but also that gives you a little bit motivation. Like this is your last season, it’s time to get it done and do it.”
Litchfield’s Section 3AA field remained largely unchanged, with the only alteration being the addition of Windom as the 16th team. Windom jumps up from Class 1A, where it has won more than 20 games each of the last three seasons and hasn’t had a losing season since at least 2005.
With a tough new team in the section to contend with, along with a potentially tight conference race, the Dragons will have to hold strong in some tough competitions. Christensen believes that without a lot of height, the strength of the team lies in the back row, which features “a lot” of good passers. Being outsized isn’t something new for the Dragons, but Swenson believes that this year they’ll have a more potent offense to pair with a solid defense.
“We’ve been going up against a lot of tall, aggressive hitters so our defense had to be good,” he said. “I think defensively, we’ll be strong, but I think offensively we’ll be better this year, just with another year of experience out of our hitters and some newcomers that are going to contribute. I think we’ll be more balanced. In all aspects of the game, we’ll either be the same or a little bit better.”