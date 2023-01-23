Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield claimed two individual championships at the Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial tournament Saturday.
Tate Link kept his unbeaten record intact with three consecutive wins — two by pin — as he cruised to the title at 182 pounds. Link, ranked second in the latest Guillotine Class AA poll, met Chatfield’s Kail Schott, No. 2 in Class A, in the finals and emerged with an 11-9 decision. He improved to 17-0 on the second.
Gabe Nelson earned the Charging Dragons’ other title, posting three straight wins on his way to a first-place finish at 126 pounds. He improved to 19-8 on the season. Nelson met Chatfield’s Gage Bartels, 20-5 and ranked third in Class A, in the finals, where he recorded a 3-1 decision.
“We were not at full strength today, but got some really good matches and saw some gains from many of the guys who competed today,” DCL co-coach Dan Buker said. “Gabe Nelson had a great day, beating two solid opponents ... Tate had a good day, scoring bonus points in his first two matches and beating the No. 2 ranked Class A 182(-pound) wrestling in the finals.”
Conner Shepersky and Anthony Briseno both competed in the 132-pound class. Briseno took fourth, picking up a pair of wins in the consolation bracket before falling to Royalton-Upsala’s Johnathon Bzdok in the third-place match.
Shepersky finished sixth, earning a win in the consolation bracket by technical fall.
Jack Decker took fourth at 160, and Isaac Stead sixth at 145.
Saturday’s tournament capped a busy week, as the Charging Dragons traveled to St. Francis Thursday for a triangular meet against a pair of Section 6AA teams.
DCL gave up several bonus-point losses in both matches, however, as it fell to St. Francis 36-30 and Monticello 57-24.
“Individually we saw some positive things tonight from our guys,” Buker said. “Felix (Franco, at 120) and Max (Clemen, at 182) got their first career varsity wins.”
“With as young of a team as we are — and as banged up — we are working on trying to minimize damage in matches we do not win,” Buker added. “This is a challenge for us right now that we will continue to work on.”
Link, Nelson, Franco and Spencer Henke (220) all won both of their matches on the night.
Meanwhile, Stead battled St. Francis’ Adam Jordan at 138 pounds before falling 13-11 in what Buker called “one of the most exciting matches of the night.”
The Charging Dragons are scheduled to travel to New London-Spicer for a dual meet Thursday, then to Orono for an invitational meet Saturday.