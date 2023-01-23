Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield claimed two individual championships at the Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial tournament Saturday.

Tate Link kept his unbeaten record intact with three consecutive wins — two by pin — as he cruised to the title at 182 pounds. Link, ranked second in the latest Guillotine Class AA poll, met Chatfield’s Kail Schott, No. 2 in Class A, in the finals and emerged with an 11-9 decision. He improved to 17-0 on the second.

Tags