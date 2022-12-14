Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield will take a slightly different approach on the wrestling mat this season.
While the Charging Dragons boast a trio of returning state tournament entrants, the 2022-2023 is one heavy with young and inexperienced wrestlers. That means a lot of teaching time in the wrestling room.
“We have a bunch of young wrestlers and some wrestlers who have not wrestled in years, so that adds to our inexperience,” said DCL co-coach Dan Buker, who’s beginning his 15th season as coach. “It will be a learning atmosphere, definitely a learning year.”
Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield posted a 13-10 record in dual meets last season and sent four wrestlers to the state tournament. One of those — Jude Link — won the first state title under the DCL cooperative’s flag, claiming the Class AA crown at 160 pounds.
Both Link and Hayden Hoernemann, who earned a fourth-place finish at state at 195 pounds, graduated.
“We had an up-and-down team season, as injuries made it difficult to put our best team on the mat with any consistency,” DCL co-coach Brian Clemen, in his 28th season, said of the 2021-2022 season. “When we were able to put that best team on the mat, we were pretty good.
“We graduated several high-end wrestlers that have a lot of wins, state entrants and state placewinning to their name,” Clemen added.
Meanwhile, two other state qualifiers from last season — senior Tate Link, who finished fourth at 182 pounds, and sophomore Spencer Henke, who lost in the first round — return. One other wrestler with state experience, senior Victor Franco, who reached state in 2021, also returns.
That trio will be joined by other returnees with varsity experience, including seniors Gabe Nelson, Shelby Fischer Lund (138) and Chase Housman, sophomore Anton Cox (113) and freshman Gavin Terning.
Given that corps of experience wrestlers, practices will be a mix of training, as coaches seek to refine technique of those veterans, and bring younger wrestlers along with bite-sized training techniques.
While the new wrestlers, or those who are coming back after years away from the sport, offer training challenges, they also bolster the team and add energy to practice, Buker said. Some of the newcomers look forward to the challenge of wrestling, while others see training in the wrestling room as beneficial to growth in other sports, specifically football
He expects that all of the Charging Dragons’ weight classes will be filled, but developing depth will be a key, as some classes are thin in numbers.
“We have all the weight classes covered, but like everything, sometimes things happen, and we could be an injury away from not putting a kid out there,” Buker said. He added that DCL dual meets could be high-scoring affairs in some cases, as the Charging Dragons have wrestlers capable of piling up points, but the inexperience portion of the lineup might also yield a fair number of points.
Annandale/Maple Lake and Becker are expected to be frontrunners in Section 6AA, Bucker said, while Hutchinson and Annandale/Maple Lake are likely favorites in the Wright County Conference.
“We look forward to the opportunity to continue working with a great group of young men who want to make gains and improve themselves, whether they are working to be the best wrestler they can be or working to make themselves the best football player they can be,” Buker said. “Regardless of the reason they are in the room, we are excited to work with them and to help them improve.”