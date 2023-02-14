Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield received the ninth seed and will open the Section 6AA team tournament against eight-seeded Monticello at 6 p.m. Thursday at Becker.
Winner of that wrestle-in match will advance to face No. 1 seed Becker at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
The rest of the Section 6AA team tournament bracket includes:
- No. 7 Rocori meeting No. 10 Spectrum at 6 p.m. at Annandale, with the winner advancing to meet No. 2 Annandale/Maple Lake at 7:30 p.m.
- No. 11 Zimmerman facing No. 6 Big Lake at 6 p.m. at St. Francis, with the winner meeting No. 3 St. Francis at 7:30 p.m.
- No. 12 Sauk Rapids-Rice meeting No. 5 Foley at 6 p.m. at Princeton, and the winner meeting No. 4 Princeton at 7:30 p.m.
The Section 6AA semifinals and finals will be at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday at Rocori High School in Cold Spring.