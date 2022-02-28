Four wrestlers will represent Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield at the State Class AA Wrestling Tournament this week at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
It isn’t the contingent the wrestling program sent to the state tournament last year, in its first year as a cooperative. But considering the strength of competition in Section 6AA, the DCL coaching staff seemed pleased.
“This was a meat grind of a section tournament with over 30 ranked wrestlers at the different weight classes,” co-coach Bryan Clemen said. “We had a lot of guys wrestle to their seeds, which is good to see at the end of the year.”
Junior Tate Link (182 pounds) and senior Hayden Hoernemann (190) won section championships, while senior Jude Link (160) and freshman Spencer Henke (220) earned runner-up finishes in the tournament to move on to the state tournament.
Nine of 13 wrestlers competing for Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield placed in the Section 6AA tournament.
“We are both excited for the wrestlers who qualified for state, but hurting for the seniors whose careers came to an end on the mat in Monticello,” Clemen said. “It is hard when your competitive career in a sport is over.
“With all that being said, we still have four guys that are still alive and will be competing (at state) … working for a chance to win some more matches and come home with some hardware from the ‘X,’” Clemen added.
Tate Link entered the section tournament with a 31-5 record and was the top seed at 182 pounds. He lived up to the billing with two pins and a decision on his way to the medal podium.
Link got a bye in the first round, then registered a pin in just 1:22 against Mason Bauer of Monticello in the quarterfinals. He beat Mason Orth of Rocori 7-3 in the semifinals to set up a showdown with second-seeded Cole Ackerman of Sauk Rapids Rice. He didn’t waste any time claiming the championship, pinning Ackerman in 1:53.
“Individually, Tate had a great tournament, picking up bonus points in two of his three matches,” Clemen said.
Hoernemann, 24-4 on the season, also received a No. 1 seed. He claimed the section championship at 195 with a major decision in the quarterfinals and a pin in the semifinals before beating Princeton’s Kaden Olson, 27-8 and the No. 2 seed, 9-2 in the finals.
Jude Link entered the tournament as the top seed – and ranked No. 1 in the state — at 160 pounds by virtue of his 29-4 record. But after rolling through the quarterfinals and semifinals matches, he lost to second-seeded Joe Gardas of Zimmerman 8-5. Link, who finished runner-up in the state last season, recovered quickly, however, and won a true-second match 4-2 over Becker’s Adam Jurek.
Henke was the youngest competitor in the 220-pound class, but he made the most of his opportunity in a class that featured only seven wrestlers. Henke received byes in the first two rounds, then knocked off second-seeded Dylan Kolby of Becker, 22-5 and ranked seventh in the state, with a 6-2 decision to advance to the finals. He was pinned by top-seeded Grady Minnerath of Rocori in 1:01 in the finals, but Kolby took third place, which meant no true-second match and a trip to state for Henke.
“The surprise of the tournament for DCL was Spencer Henke, who was at the right place at the right time and wrestled well in his semifinal match,” Clemen said.
Other placewinners for the Charging Dragons included:
- Victor Franco finished third after winning three matches at 120 pounds. He lost to Noah Gindele of Annandale/Maple Lake in the semifinals, but fought back with pins in the consolation semifinals and third-place match.
- Gabe Nelson took third at 126 with three wins and two losses. He won his third-place match in sudden victory over Quinn McCalla of Monticello, but was pinned by Big Lake’s Christian Noble in the true-second match.
- Devin Steinhaus, a senior, finished fourth at 145 pounds after winning twice and losing twice, including a loss to Evan Moscho of Rocori in the third-place match.
- Sam Marx finished fifth at 170 with a 2-2 mark, including a pin in the fifth-place match.
- Brendan Rokala finished third at 285. He registered three pins on the day, but lost to Bryce Kuschel of Becker 1-0 in the semifinals. He secured third place with a tiebreaker win over Big Lake’s Kane Lapointe.