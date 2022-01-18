Litchfield Wrestling Club will honor Scott Shepersky, a long-time contributor to the local wrestling program, with induction into its Hall of Fame during the Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield wrestling meet Thursday, Jan. 27.
Shepersky's involvement with Litchfield wrestling has touched nearly all aspects of the program, beginning when his career started as a five-year-old wrestler in the youth program.
While a wrestler at Litchfield High School, Shepersky earned conference, section and state championships and piled up a 105-13 record.
He continues his involvement with the program these days as a volunteer coach, working at tournaments and helping with program fundraisers.
The induction ceremony will take place as part of Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield's quadrangular meet, which is set to begin at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at Litchfield High School gym.