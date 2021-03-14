In their first season as a cooperative program, Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield wrestlers made an impressive statement by qualifying for the state team tournament last season.
DC/L took another step in the road to success Saturday during their second postseason.
Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield, which entered the Section 6AA tournament as the No. 1 seed, powered to the section title with a 36-24 win over No. 2-seeded Becker at Rocori High School. And after just a short break, the Chargers rolled into the quarterfinals of the State Class AA tournament, and rolled over Totino-Grace 63-10.
“The guys came ready to wrestle today and did a nice job scoring points at all positions,” DCL co-head coach Brian Clemen wrote in a Facebook post. “We looked aggressive and were constantly trying to score points in our dual meet wins today. I am proud of our guys and our program put out on the mat today.”
Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield, ranked fourth in the state, will compete in the Class AA team semifinals Friday, March 26, at St. Michael-Albertville High School. No. 1-ranked Simley, No. 3 Fairmont-Martin County West and No. 9 Princeton also have advanced to the state semifinals. The semifinals will begin at 9 a.m. March 26, followed by the championship match.
DC/L reached the state tournament by holding off Becker, then overwhelming Totino Grace.
The Becker match didn’t start out the way DC/L might have hoped as senior Andrew Joedeman, who entered the day ranked sixth in the state at 106 pounds, fell 7-6 to Kaden Nicolas, an eighth-grader who was unranked but entered the match with a 26-2 record.
But Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield responded to that misfortune by reeling off eight wins in the next 10 matches, and earned bonus points in four of the nine matches it won.
Victor Franco started the run with 6-1 decision over Landen Kujawa in a battle of state-ranked wrestlers. Kujawa was 20-5 and ranked No. 6 at 113 pounds, while Franco was 18-8 and ranked seventh.
Alex Joedeman, ranked 10th in the state at 120 pounds, gave DC/L a big boost with a pin at 3:17 of his match against Becker’s Drew May. Jerry Simes (138 pounds), Eddie Simes (152) and Jude Link (160) all registered technical falls for the Chargers.
Will O’Brien’s 9-2 decision over Tyson Ricker at 182 pounds gave DC/L an insurmountable 33-12 lead.
WINNING AT STATE
Due to COVID-19, the Minnesota State High School League changed its postseason schedule by creating so-called “super sections” that combined the section championship matches with state tournament quarterfinals on the same day.
That meant Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield had little time to relish its second consecutive state meet qualification. In fact, less than an hour after beating Becker, DC/L was back on the mat facing Totino-Grace, the Section 5AA champion.
Totino-Grace should have entered the match the fresher of the two teams, having wrapped up its section final well ahead of the DC/L-Becker match’s conclusion. Totino-Grace won six matches by pin and another one by forfeit as it beat Fridley 48-24 in the 5AA final.
Fresher or not, it didn’t matter as Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield won the first six matches, including one by pin, two by technical fall and one major decision.
One of the biggest matches of the dual, however, was the closest. DC/L’s Franco earned a come-from-behind win over Totino-Grace’s Ethan Sylvester, who entered the day with a 16-3 record and was ranked fifth in Class AA at 113 pounds, two spots higher than Franco.