Litchfield Township, MN (55355)

Today

Snow this evening will diminish to a few snow showers late. Low 28F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will diminish to a few snow showers late. Low 28F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.