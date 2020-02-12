The Dassel-Coakto/Litchfield wrestling team has been on fire the last two months, winning its last 13 duals and claiming top finishes in every invite and tournament this season.
Going into the Section 6AA Team Wrestling Tournament, DC/L is the No. 2 seed behind Becker. Becker, currently ranked seventh in the state, should be the only real competition for DC/L in the section, as one of two teams (Foley is the other) to beat DC/L is a head-to-head dual this year.
Earlier this season at the Delano Invitational, DC/L bested Becker by 80 points, but lost to them in the dual less than a week later.
Both teams have five wrestlers ranked in the top 10 of their respective weight classes. There are overlaps at 126 pounds and 132 pounds. Both Eddie Simes (126) and Jerry Simes (132) are ranked above Ethan Anderson (126) and Jake Nelson (132), but it should provide a tough matchup for the Simes brothers who both made the state tournament last year. Anderson also made state last year and took fifth in the same weight, so that should be a close meet.
DC/L will meet Rocori in the first round of the team tournament. Rocori ahs no wrestlers in the top 10 of any weight class.
The other matchup in DC/L's half of the bracket is Annandale/Maple Lake against Zimmerman. Again, both teams could provide some tough opposition to DC/L, but DC/L would seem to have the upper hand. DC/L defeated Annandale in late January 50-19. The Dragons have not had a run-in with Zimmerman yet this season, but Zimmerman did lose to Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran earlier this year, a team DC/L bested a couple of times earlier in the season.
If DC/L advances to the section finals again, it will most likely take on Becker. DC/L will host their match against Rocori on Thursday Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. The semifinals and finals will be at Zimmerman High School, both on Saturday with the semifinals starting at 6 p.m. and the finals at 8 p.m.