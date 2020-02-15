When the coop between Dassel-Cokato and Litchfield wrestling teams was announced, there was some awkwardness about it amongst the wrestlers. DC eliminated Litch from sections in prior seasons, and now they are teammates.
But after the first few practices together, the group knew it was capable of achieving something great. That's exactly what they did Friday night when they defeated Becker 35-22 to capture the Section 6AA championship.
“Just seeing how hard these guys work in the room,” Jackson Martin of Dassel-Cokato said, “I knew there was always a chance from the start just from hard they were working right from the beginning.
“Ever since we started hearing rumors last year about it, me and my dad are geeks about it,” Noah Halonen said. “(We) talked about the potential lineups, and once you start talking about it, we knew this team could do great things.”
DCL took care of Annandale/Maple Lake in the semifinal, winning the first seven matches and racking up bonus points along the way. They won 41-21 to advance to the final and face Becker, the No. 1 seed.
In the final, DCL really flexed its muscle. The team won its first five matches with Andrew Joedeman, Victor Franco and Devin Steinhaus all earning bonus points. Becker made a small comeback in the middle of the dual, winning four of the next six matches.
As the wall was closing in on the Bulldogs, they needed a win at 195 to keep their hopes alive. But they had to take on one of the best 195-pound wrestlers in the state, Beau Nelson. Nelson came out hot, scoring points early and never looking back for an 8-1 victory to seal the championship.
“It feels good to get it off our chest” Steinhaus said of being champions. “Just to break that plane and now we’re there. And now we’re going to have to wrestle hard at state too.”
This season has been a most impressive one for DCL wrestlers. They haven’t lost an individual dual since they fell to Becker in mid-December. The biggest testament to the team is how consistent its been. Now they will take their talents to the Xcel Energy Center in two weeks.
“Our coaches tell us not to wrestle for ourselves,” Halonen said. “Not to wrestle for (Bryan) Clemen, (Dan) Buker, but to wrestle for your brothers, for your teammates.”
The DCL wrestlers aren't finished either. As they look on to the individual section tournament next weekend, based on how they wrestled at the team section tournament, they are confident they will be sending some kids to the individual state tournament as well.
“It would obviously be cool to send a lot of guys to individual (tournament),” Martin said. “Just a great team, a lot of great guys here. A lot of them have a good chance of going as individuals.”
How much will this win have an impact on the program one year into the coop? A lot of people on the team say that this victory will help raise the youth wrestling numbers for future generations.
“All the little kids see this and they want to do it,” Steinhaus said. “Then they want to almost copy us, and we’re like idols to them.”
“It’s so much fun to be able to go back to the state tournament again,” Halonen said after he and members of the DC football team played at state this past fall. “This is unreal.”