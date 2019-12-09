The Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato wrestling team played host to its first invitational of the season Saturday afternoon. The Dragons ended up taking second, finishing behind Hutchinson by 18 points.
Andrew Joedeman opened the scoring for LDC by taking first at 106 pounds. Joedeman defeated Totino Grace’s Ethan Sylvester 8-4 in the finals.
The 113-pound class was a strange one for LDC as they had two wrestlers compete in the final against one another. Alex Joedeman fell to teammate Victor Franco 3-2 in the finals.
Devin Steinhaus (126), Eddie Simes (138), Jude Link (152) and Noah Halonen (160) all took first in their respective weight classes.
Sam Marx dropped the first place match at 145 to Jonah Gruenes of Minneota 8-0 to take second.
After pinning his first two opponenets, Beau Nelson (195) lost by fall to Hutchinson’s Alex Nelson for second place as well.
Bryce Penk (170) also had a great showing, going 3-1 and taking third place by winning a decision over Hutch’s Jesse Reiner 5-1.
Carson Amundson (132) took sixth, Axel Stenberg (152) placed fifth, Mason St. Pierre (220) took fourth and Jace Butcher (285) placed fifth to round out the scoring for LDC.
The Dragons they travel to Watertown-Mayer for a 6 p.m. Thursday match.
Litchfield Invitational (Dec. 7)
Team results: 1. Hutchinson 210.0, 2, Litchfield 192.0, 3. Minneota 144.0, 4. Totino-Grace 129.5, 5. Eden Valley-Watkins 119.0, 6. Milaca 104.0, 7. Monticello 83.0, 8. Rockford 10.0
Litch Individual Results:
106- Andrew Joedeman (L) fall over Peyton Gillund (Minneota) 0:27... won 8-4 decision over Ethan Sylvester (Totino-Grace) — 3rd place
113- Alex Joedeman (L) fall over Treyton Card (Hutchinson) 1:39... Victor Franco (L) fall over Tanyon Black (Milaca) 0:56... 9-1 decision over Teagyn Ludwig (Eden Valley- Watkins)... Franco 3-2 decision over Joedeman – 1st/ 2nd place
126- Devin Steinhaus (L) tech fall over Rameses Peterson (Totino-Grace) TF- 1.5 5:29 (15-0)... fall over Nelson Anderson (Monticello) 4:24 — 1st place
132- Carson Amundson (L) lost 3-2 decision to Gavin Caron (Eden Valley-Watkins)... won 7-6 decision over Brock Woitalla (Monticello)... lost 14-6 major decision to Zack Fier (Minneota)... lost fall to Izaiah Allen (Milaca) 3:02 — 6th place
138- Eddie Simes (L) won 5-0 decision over Taylor Ludwig (Eden Valley-Watkins)... won 3-2 tie breaker decision over Triston Zuniga (Totino-Grace) — 1st place
145- Sam Marx (L) fall over Clay Anderson (Milaca) 1:53... won 11-4 decision over Payton Jepsen (Hutchinson)... lost 8-0 major decision to Joanh Gruenes (Minneota) — 2nd place
152- Axel Stenberg (L) fall over Hunter Bockoven (Milaca) 1:34... lost by fall to Blake Reiss (Minneota) 3:18... lost by fall to Sam Nistler (Eden Valley-Watkins) 0:25... fall over Bockoven 0:48 — 5th place; Jude Link (L) won 21-7 major decision over Nistler... tech fall over Riley Gill (Hutchinson) TF-1.5 5:59 (23-8)... won 9-2 decision over Reiss — 1st place
160- Noah Halonen (L) won 4-1 decision over Anthony Arens (Totino-Grace)... won 7-4 decision over Cale Luthens (Hutchinson) — 1st place
170- Bryce Penk (L) fall over Ryan Storlien (Rockford) 2:50... lost 7-2 decision to Ian Hanson (Milaca)... fall over Ian Nistler (Eden Valley-Watkins) 5:56... won 5-1 decision over Jesse Reiner (Hutchinson) — 3rd place
195- Beau Nelson (L) fall over John Humphreys (Monticello) 0:17... fall over Hudson Scholten (Minneota) 0:18... lost by fall to Alex Nelson (Hutchinson) 3:15 — 2nd place
220- Mason St. Pierre (L) lost by fall to Jesse Midas (Monticello) 2:17... lost by fall to Cody Kurth (Hutchinson) 0:48... lost by fall to Bodee Zens (Milaca) 3:25 — 4th place
285- Jace Butcher (L) lost by fall to Tanner Gill (Hutchinson) 1:20... lost by fall to Jackson Esping (Minneota) 2:31... fall over Joe Ryan (Rockford) 0:23 — 5th place