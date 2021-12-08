The historic Great Northern Depot is the place to be if you’re looking to personalize your Christmas list with gifts by local producers. Homegrown and homemade gifts will be in plentiful supply at the Hutchinson Farmers Indoor Holiday Market 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E., Hutchinson.
According to Aimee Haag, board vice president, 14 vendors are participating Saturday. Expect to see a variety of goods ranging from jams, jellies and honey to canning, sweet treats, fresh cuts of meat, sewn crafts and more.
The holiday market tradition dates to about 2015, when it was launched to provide additional selling opportunities to vendors. The outdoor market is May through October, and the indoor market is 11 a.m.-3 p.m. November and December, and the first Saturday of the month February, March and April. Last year the indoor market was canceled due to COVID-19, but it returned in November this year.
FROM THE VENDORS
This year marks Margo Bonniwell of Bonniwell Family Farm’s eighth season with the market.
“I will be selling our herb salts, seasoning mixes, low-sugar jam, dishcloths and scrubbies, vintage tablecloth potholders, and a few other products,” Bonniwell said.
When it comes to her most popular products, low-sugar jam is a fan favorite.
“I never intended to be a jam maker,” Bonniwell said. “I started making low-sugar jam because our youngest child is a Type 1 diabetic. My husband actually likes it better because he says it actually tastes like fruit instead of sugar, and customers seem to agree with him. And people keep buying it. Our herb salts are also very popular.”
Bonniwell has seen her customer mix change over the years. Now she sees more children and families than when she first started selling at the market. She credits the Power of Produce program for this.
“It has been a great program to bring them in,” she said.
This is Stefanie Morgan’s first year at the Hutchinson Farmers Market.
“I love that there is an option year-round in Hutch that allows folks to buy local goods,” she said. “Most of the time, I sell through special order, but being at the market helps me to meet others in our community and market myself better.”
If you’re a fan of decorated sugar cookies, put Morgan on speed dial. She plans to sell them as well as other cookies, cocoa bombs, caramels, fudge and more on Saturday.
“It’s a little different for each market, but sugar cookies are always there.”
When it comes to her bestsellers, Morgan said her sugar cookies are No. 1, both at the market and in special orders.
“I try to have a new design for every market, so that folks can see the range of my skills and creativity,” she said.
For more information about the Hutchinson Farmers Market — indoor and outdoor — visit its Facebook page for updates.