The Minnesota State Fair’s board of managers affirmed last week that the Great Minnesota Get-Together will return Aug. 26 through Labor Day, Sept. 6, after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
A news release from the State Fair said the health and safety of everyone is the State Fair’s top priority, and the fair continues to follow and monitor current guidance from federal and state health officials. With restrictions regarding large gatherings easing, the State Fair does not anticipate daily attendance limits. Masks will not be required for fair guests but are strongly encouraged for those not fully vaccinated. Proof of vaccination will not be required for guests, staff or vendors. Cleaning and sanitization measures will adhere to federal and state guidelines. For additional information on the fair’s current health and safety protocols, visit mnstatefair.org/updates/.
“Planning has been ongoing throughout the pandemic, but it still feels really good to say that the Great Minnesota Get-Back-Together is actually happening,” General Manager Jerry Hammer said. “We’re working hard to ensure a healthy and safe environment, so if you’re ready to get together later this summer, the fair will be here and ready to welcome you back.”
The pandemic was particularly hard on fairs, festivals and their allied industries including agriculturists, educators, entertainers, attraction providers, vendors, suppliers and others involved in fair production.
“Recovery from the past year will take some time for many of our partners, so this year’s fair may look a little different from what we’re used to,” Hammer said. “I guarantee, though, that we will do our very best to give you the full-on Minnesota State Fair experience.”
With today’s board action, gate admission ticket sales for the 2021 State Fair have resumed. Pre-fair discount admission tickets, on sale through Aug. 25 for all ages, are $13. Admission at the gate for adults 13-64 is $16; kids 5-12 and seniors 65+ will be admitted for $14; children 4 and under are always admitted free. Pre-fair tickets are on sale online at mnstatefair.org/tickets/admission-tickets/. Note: Gate admission tickets purchased for the canceled 2020 fair, as well as tickets already purchased for 2021, are valid for this year’s fair.
As always, discounted admission will also be available on select days during the fair, including Opening Day, Seniors Days, Kids Days and Military Appreciation Day. For full details on discount days, visit mnstatefair.org/deals-and-discounts/.
Hammer told the board of managers the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office is currently providing round-the-clock security for the State Fairgrounds and for non-fair events. The State Fair and the Sheriff’s Office continue planning discussions for security services during the State Fair. The fair's public safety program will include enhanced gate security with metal detectors at entrances, upgraded technology and communications systems, liaison with federal and regional law enforcement agencies, first aid and emergency medical services, and community ambassadors. For up-to-date safety and security information throughout the summer, visit mnstatefair.org/updates.
Additional announcements regarding the 2021 Minnesota State Fair, including the free entertainment lineup, new foods, full Grandstand lineup and more will be released in the coming weeks.
Additional information information is available at mnstatefair.org.