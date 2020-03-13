Minnesota now has 14 coronavirus cases, adding five new cases since Thursday.
The cases are spread across eight counties with four infections being reported in Ramsey County. Wright County is the latest to report an infection joining Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Olmsted, Ramsey and Stearns counties.
Two people are hospitalized while the rest are recovering at home.
So far, all cases are related to travel in some way. Minnesota has tested more than 500 people and health officials would like to test many more, but currently cannot.
“We acknowledge that it would be desirable to have the capacity to do more testing,” Jan Malcolm, health commissioner said.
Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday he was declaring a peace-time state of emergency. It includes recommendations to limit large gatherings and other measures to reduce transmission in the community.
“While we do not have evidence of community transmission, we believe it is important to take action now,” Malcolm said.