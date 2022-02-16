A Stewart man died Wednesday morning in a crash on State Highway 22 near 240th Street south of Litchfield.
Rick Lane Braun, 36, was northbound on Highway 22 in a 1998 Subaru Legacy when it collided with a southbound 2015 Kenworth semi-tractor driven by Matthew Vincent Felegy of New London, according to a report by the Minnesota State Patrol.
Felegy was not injured in the crash. Both men were wearing their seat belts and the airbag in the Subaru deployed, according to the State Patrol, which also reported that alcohol was not involved.
The collision was reported at 4:52 a.m. Wednesday, and it resulted in closure of the highway and rerouting traffic for several hours. The highway reopened at about 10:30 a.m.
In addition to the State Patrol, Meeker County Sheriff, Litchfield Police, Litchfield Fire and Mayo Ambulance responded to the scene.