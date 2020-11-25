Knowing that many of his regular customers might need an option for Thanksgiving dinner, Jeff Swanson decided to give them one.
Swan's Cafe in Litchfield will offer Thanksgiving dinner for a free-will donation tomorrow from 11 a.m to 1:30 p.m.
With rising COVID-19 rates and strong suggestions by health professionals and the governor for people to not travel, but instead have Thanksgiving only with people in their own household, Swanson said, he knew there would be some who might not celebrate the holiday.
"There's a lot of people that, you know, can't afford..." said Swanson, who's owned and operated the restaurant on the east side of Litchfield for 25 years. "This town has a lot of elderly people in it, and their kids aren't coming home. What better way to have a Thanksgiving dinner, in that case?"
As with all restaurants, Swan's Cafe is limited to only takeout orders. The dinner will include turkey or ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, green bean casserole, dinner roll and a pumpkin bar for dessert. People can call ahead at 320-693-3279 to make takeout reservations.
"We're preparing for 300 people," Swanson said, adding that about 180 have already placed orders. "We always over-prepare, though. We will take walk-ins, too, but a call in advance helps us prepare."
The Thanksgiving dinner is a repeat of the restaurant's free-will dinners for Mother's Day and Easter earlier this year, during the first state shutdown due to the pandemic.
"We are part of the community," Swanson said. "With all this COVID (stuff), it's just giving back to the community, I guess. People seem to appreciate it."