The Tanks, a group of Litchfield natives, college friends and supporters celebrated 45 years of camaraderie with two big donations to local groups.
The Tanks have gathered in Litchfield during Watercade weekend for the past 45 years and supported the local economy while having fun.
This year, due to COVID-19, the group's celebrations were scaled back for safety reasons. But members didn't let that stop them from making a difference locally. The Tanks chose two groups to receive cash donations of $2,250 each. LAMP Kinship and the Litchfield Golf Club's youth golf program each received checks.
Tanks commissioner and Litchfield native Mark Scharmer said "45 years of Tanks and $4,500 in donations has a nice ring to it. We are delighted to be able to help out these outstanding organizations."
The money was raised by the Tanks themselves and follows other contributions the group has made to the community over the past 45 years.