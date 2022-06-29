Many of the same events and activities fill the schedule for this year’s Watercade. Some are just in different spots.
And in a year of transition among Watercade board members and events, the return of a former board member and stand-in chairman has provided a steadying influence.
Heather Winkelman stepped into the role of Watercade Board president earlier this year, at the request of others on the board when the acting chair stepped away. It was a kind of déjà vu for Winkelman, who did the same thing in 2021, taking on the president role when work commitments made the then-president unable to fulfill her obligations.
Winkelman has a long and deep Watercade affiliation, which made her a logical choice. She served on the Watercade Board from 2008 to 2013. She stepped away from the board for eight years, but returned as a Watercade commodore for a year in 2019.
Though it’s been hectic playing catch-up on many of the details for this year’s festivities, Winkelman said she’s enjoying it. And it’s important to step up, she said, because she knows how much Watercade means to the community.
“I remember standing there thinking, ‘I cannot believe how many people are here,’” Winkelman said, recalling her reaction to the crowd at Memorial Park for the food vendors, beach party and fireworks last year. “The beach party last year was a lot of fun, a lot of fun to see all the people there.”
Including Winkelman, the board stands at just nine members currently. Normally there are 18. But no one is using that as an excuse.
“It’s been a little stressful … but it’s coming together,” she said. “It’ll be fine. It seems like everybody that’s there (on the board) is, you know, they’re moving on with their events,” she added. “Everything’s been planned. And they are excited. It’ll happen. And it’ll be good.
“We’ve got some really good people on there right now,” Winkelman said. “But we really need some more to step in. Really, honestly, it’s not a lot of work, except for Watercade (week), and really, that’s the fun.”
Those who are interested in serving on the board – or at least interested in learning more about it – can find information and a link to an application on the Watercade website, www.watercade.com
Meanwhile, here’s a look at some of the events that will have a new look, or new time this year:
- A junior royalty program was created this year, with four candidates participating. The program was open to girls finishing third grade. Similar to the Miss Litchfield candidates, the junior royalty candidates had to find a local business sponsor, and they will be interviewed and judged throughout Watercade week and crowned at the coronation, which this year is set for 3 p.m. Sunday, July 10, at Bernie Aaker Auditorium.
- “It’s kind of cool that we have four senior candidates and four juniors, so they have matched up and go with one ‘partner’ to different events,” Winkelman said. “They’ll get real crowns (at coronation) and sashes … so it’s kind of exciting.”
- The Friday beach party will run a half hour longer than previously, from 6-9:30 p.m. The extended time will ensure that ending of the beach party and the start of fireworks will be a little closer together than in years past. And even though the “official” end of the beach party will be 9:30, emcee Josh Keller will continue to play music up to and during the fireworks show, Winkelman said.
- The traditional lip sync contest will become a talent show this year, and it will begin earlier than in past years. The contest will now begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, in Central Park. Registration forms for the contest are available at Litchfield Community Education or on the Watercade website. The time for the talent contest was moved up to accommodate an earlier start for the Grand Day Parade.
- The Grand Day Parade, which previously started at 6 p.m. Saturday, will begin at 4 p.m. this year. And it will have a slightly different route than last year, bringing it back to Sibley Avenue. The route will begin at 10th Street and Sibley Avenue, head south on Sibley to Third Street, east to Armstrong Avenue, then north to 10th Street.