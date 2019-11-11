Members of American Legion Post 104 visited Litchfield High School and other schools Monday to commemorate Veterans Day.
Residents of Meeker County and the nation honored military veterans who have served in the armed forces on Monday, a day of recalling the stories of sacrifice and courage demonstrated by military veterans.
Litchfield High School has hosted Veterans Day programs for many years, high school Principal Jason Michels said.
“Every year, on average, (Litchfield) sends two to four kids to the military,” Assistant Principal Justin Brown said. “Which I’m surprised, it’s not higher sometimes.”
The Veterans Day program was originally just at the high school, Michels said, but within the last five to seven years, the middle school and Lake Ripley Elementary School were added, along with School of St. Philip. Ecumen also has a program.
“So I think that as a community, they’ve kind of expanded their program to reach everybody,” Michels said, “which has been good, because then our kids understand it better.”