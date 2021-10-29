State Rep. Dean Urdahl, R-Acton Township, wants to hear from constituents about ideas for the consideration processes for monuments, memorials and commemorative works displayed at the Minnesota Capitol.
The Minnesota Capitol Area Architectural and Planning Board is updating its rules for future decisions on grounds fixtures and has opened an online portal for submitting public comments.
“Transparency and strong public participation are crucial to deciding what is and what is not appropriate to display at our Capitol,” Urdahl said. “Thoughtful discourse from engaged citizens is the cornerstone of this process as we strive to preserve our state’s complete historical legacy while also considering sensitivities that may exist.”
Commenters are asked to respond to two questions:
Question 1: Do you think that there are reasons that the Capitol Area Architectural and Planning Board should alter, reinterpret, or remove an existing monument, memorial, or commemorative artwork on the Minnesota State Capitol grounds?
Question 2: What steps do you suggest the CAAPB include in its process to consider adding, altering, reinterpreting, or removing a monument, memorial, or commemorative artwork on the Minnesota State Capitol grounds?
The CAAPB indicates responses to these questions will help guide changes leading up to a Jan. 18 public hearing where proposed amendments to commemorative works rules will be examined. An administrative law judge then will review information presented and make recommendations to the CAAPB prior to votes on adopting amendments.
Comments must be filed by 4:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at https://minnesotaoah.granicusideas.com/discussions.