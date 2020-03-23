Gov. Tim Walz on Sunday enlisted the help of the Minnesota National Guard in the in the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Walz announced an executive order authorizing the Minnesota National Guard to provide assistance, with its initial mission being the transport of personal protective equipment, such as protective face masks, from storage at Camp Ripley to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Executive Order 20-13 helps address the critically low supply of personal protective equipment in Minnesota’s hospitals and health care facilities, as well as the delivery delays from the federal government’s Strategic National Stockpile, according to a news release.
“In times of need, Minnesotans pull together to make sure we have the resources and supplies we need to get through challenges,” Gov. Walz said. “Minnesota’s hospitals, health care facilities, and first responders are in desperate need of personal protective equipment, and I’m grateful to have the Minnesota National Guard’s partnership in delivering these supplies for Minnesotans.”
Activation of the Minnesota National Guard has already begun and will active through the duration of the COVID-19 peacetime emergency, according to the news release.
Gov. Walz will hold have a news conference at 2 p.m. today (March 23) to discuss COVID-19 in Minnesota and the state's response.
In the meantime, Walz's Sunday news release reminded people that the best way to stay safe and healthy is to follow trusted information sources like Minnesota Department of Health.