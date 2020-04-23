Minnesota public school buildings will remain closed through the end of the school year in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Tim Walz announced Thursday.
Schools across the state have been closed since March 18 under the governor’s order, although most closed two days earlier.
Mandatory distance learning began March 30 and was set to run through at least April 30. Walz on Thursday extended the distance learning period through the end of the school year.
“As a former teacher, this is a heartbreaking decision,” Walz said.
Walz said distance learning has exacerbated racial inequities in education and highlighted limited access to broadband in rural Minnesota. He said he’d talk more on Friday about the state’s “expectations” around distance learning.
“We know there are students out there we can do better with,” he said.
Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker said her office intends to “recalibrate” distance learning for the rest of the school year while also exploring “what it could look like this summer to support students and support teaching and learning.”
As for next school year, Ricker indicated that schools will be expected to teach content that students missed this spring.
“It is an entire school-yearlong expectation that we will have to continue to come back to the needs of our students and making sure that what got on the cutting room floor this spring perhaps gets woven into what next fall looks like, and perhaps even the fall after that,” she said.
Denise Specht, president of the teachers union Education Minnesota, said the decision to keep schools closed is “heartbreaking, but the right call for student safety.”
“Distance learning is putting incredible stress on parents, students and educators. It’s widening disparities by wealth, race and geography. I hope educators can use these last few weeks to wind down the academics while increasing attention on the mental and emotional health of our students. At the same time, we need to plan for addressing the inequities this crisis has made even worse,” Specht said in a news release.
Minnesota is the 40th state to announce school buildings would not reopen this school year, according to the newspaper Education Week.
Under the governor’s orders, public schools continue to hand out free meals, and a number of schools are providing free child care for the children of employees in critical fields.
No instruction will be provided May 1 and 4, which teachers will use to prepare for several more weeks of distance learning.