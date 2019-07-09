Thirty-five girls and boys received the royal treatment Monday evening as part of Watercade 2019’s Prince and Princess For A Day event at Litchfield High School.
The children participated in several games, from a bean bag toss to hula-hooping, listened as 2018-2019 royalty, Miss Litchfield Brianna Larson and Princess Laura Shoutz, read them a book, and had their pictures taken with the royalty.
The grand finale saw the children walk out onto the Little Theatre stage, along with 2019 Miss Litchfield candidates, in front of family and friends to learn who would be crowned this year’s Junior Royalty.
And the crowns went to ... (drum roll please) ...
Junior Prince Hayden Miller and Junior Princess Nevaeh Lange.
Miller, 7 years old, is the son of Sara and Andy Miller, and Lange, 6, is the daughter of Vanessa and Charles Lange.
Junior Royalty will participate in events throughout this Watercade week, including riding in the parade Saturday and being recognized at the Miss Litchfield coronation Sunday night.