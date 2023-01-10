“Building Resilience on your Farm and in your Family,” the 2023 Women in Ag Network Conference, is scheduled for Feb. 7 at the Willmar Conference Center, 240 23rd S. SE, Willmar.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with the conference program from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Monica McConkey, a rural mental health specialist and founder of Eyes on the Horizon Consulting, will be the keynote speaker. McConkey grew up on a farm, giving her first-hand insight into farming operations and the unique experiences and barriers farmers and farm families encounter. That paired with 25 years of experience in the behavioral health field has given McConkey valuable insight into emotional stress on the farm. She will be speaking about how difficult times can make us stronger and more resilient and how to implement strategies to manage our stress, improve our mindset, and feel inner peace amongst chaos.
Breakout sessions will feature three diverse tracks for attendees to choose from on topics regarding business, production and safety and health. The day will end with a panel discussion on resiliency featuring local women in agriculture who have shown exceptional resiliency in their life and on their farm.
Preregistration is required for the conference at z.umn.edu/WAGNconf. Registration fee is $100. Students receive a special rate of $25. Refunds are available for cancellations through Jan. 27 and a $10 service fee will be charged. After Jan. 27, there will be no refunds.
The Women in Ag Network is a collaboration between University of Minnesota Extension and Minnesota’s Farm Service Agency. More information is available at z.umn.edu/WAGN.