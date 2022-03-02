Exercise is considered one of the elixirs of healthy aging. It keeps your joints loose and moving. It helps muscles grow stronger to meet the demands of living. It's also known as a mood booster, which improves mental health and emotional well-being.
All these benefits are available at two new American Arthritis Foundation exercise classes at Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield:
- Walk with Ease Exercises with instructor Karen Peterson, 9-10 a.m. beginning Wednesday, March 9, through Wednesday, April 13.
- Walk with Ease with instructor Chris Schlueter, 9-10 a.m. beginning Thursday, March 10, through Thursday, April 14
For those who are interested in gardening and cooking, Chris Schlueter is a familiar name. She is a longtime master gardener and hosted the Hutchinson Community Video Network program, “Cooking in the Country with Chris.” She's also a well-known community education instructor. Now she has turned in a new direction — exercising. Joining Schlueter is Karen Peterson, a retired physical education teacher, who is teaching the exercise portion of the program.
The classes are made possible by a $2,000 grant awarded to Litchfield Community Education by the American Arthritis Foundation. The money covers the cost of the instructors' training and CPR/first-aid certification plus supplies.
The new exercise programs dovetail with the Zion Lutheran's new Community Bistro Dining Room, which opened in December. It is the site of Lutheran Social Service Senior Meal Program of Litchfield, which provides nutrition meals for those age 60 or older through home delivery, curbside pickup and on-site dining. The dining room is also the site of Game Day Tuesdays and Music Thursdays.
According to Cathy Haugo, Bistro Committee member, the current committee, which includes Bridget Lux, Missy Brock and David Peterson is the result of five years of dreams and work that had many people contributing to the effort at Zion.
“We are tasked with the fun part,” she wrote in an email. “ We get to strive to see Zion’s commitment to live beside and with all people in our community to our fullest ability through partnerships like Lutheran Social Service and Litchfield Community Education.”
To find out more about the new senior exercise programs, the Independent Review conducted the following Q&A:
Why did you want to do this?
Chris: I recently moved to Litchfield and I was looking for something to do with seniors and getting to meet others in the community. I found there is not much of a senior activity program here. Karen and I talked to Marla Thissen at the Litchfield Chamber of Commerce. She suggested contacting Litchfield Community Education. Since I have taught classes here over the past couple years, I was sure Janaye Prieve, program coordinator, would be able to guide us in the right direction. One thing led to another and soon we were committed to getting this off the ground.
I have done lots of volunteer work in Hutchinson, so I was ready to start something new in this area. To me, volunteering is the heart of any community and I strongly feel everyone should do something to make their hometown better in whatever way you can. A community needs a lot of volunteers to get any program or event going. I was willing to help seniors start a program that they could also do on their own but also be able to get more socializing and activity in their lives.
Karen: I have always been involved in physical education my whole life. I am a retired physical education teacher and enjoy having others enjoy the benefits of fitness and activity to improve their personal health. I have not found an outlet for people to be involved in fitness activities as they age in this area. Having the time and interest, Chris and I decided we would like to volunteer and get a program for the aging going in the community. We share similar interests, so we decided to do it.
To teach the fitness and walking classes, you both have been certified by the American Arthritis Foundation. Tell me about this.
Chris: There are a lot of senior programs out there and arthritis is something that almost every senior has to deal with at some point. There are many forms of arthritis and this program through the American Arthritis Foundation offers instructor training to teach an exercise and/or walking class. I contacted the program to get a better idea of what was required and how this particular program works.
The online walking course, which I took, covers a suggested program but you can make it your own. Knowing the basic facts about arthritis and exercise are the main topics. Everything related to walking is covered from what shoes, socks and clothes to wear to techniques for coping with pain and discomfort after exercising. Once the required training is completed, you take a test and then are certified to teach. In addition, we had to complete a CPR/first-aid class, which I had not done in many years, so it was good to learn lifesaving techniques again. This particular program has been tested and proven to benefit those who complete it.
Karen: The online training for the fitness class was 22 hours with a written test to obtain certification. I have been trained previously through the American Council on Exercise in personal training and group exercise. I have taught group exercise in the metro area and also at Bird Wing Spa in rural Litchfield. The grant called for us to be trained and teach the American Arthritis Foundation program. Most of the learning was about how to use exercises that would enhance fitness, daily activity and strength, endurance, balance and coordination.
Who is the class for? Seniors of all fitness levels? People with disabilities?
Chris: The class is for anyone age 55 or older. This program is meant for someone who can walk on their own. If you have a cane, you can walk, but at your pace. There are some basic health considerations one must meet. It’s particularly important to assess your risk if you have certain conditions. There is a list of questions that I will ask on the first day of walking class, if you are uncertain of the answers then it is best that you see a health care provider before you consider either of the classes. We want everyone to be safe and take great care in helping you in knowing what you can and cannot do according to your health and ability.
Karen: This class is for 55-plus however it can be for any level of fitness and will give different variations for the level of fitness participants are at.
Why should seniors take this class? What are the benefits?
Chris: Every senior who wants to move more, have less pain, should give this a try. You will learn how to exercise safely and comfortably. You can make your own doable personal walking plan with weekly goals for improving your fitness. Walking is easy to do and doesn’t require any health club membership, equipment or special training. You can do it with friends, your pet or on your own. Walking is one of the safest and most beneficial forms of exercise for people with arthritis or other health conditions. When you are in some kind of walking program, whether it be a group or on your own, it will build confidence in your ability to be more physically active, increase your balance and overall health. I suggest if you are at all interested, come join us for both classes.
Karen: Perhaps the question should be why wouldn't seniors take the class? Feel better, strengthen, endurance, balance, coordination and learn ways exercise helps manage your arthritis. It's a win-win situation and a bonus to socialize and be with others. I am looking forward to volunteering to help others enjoy exercising and receive these great benefits.