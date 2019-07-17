Missy is a 4-year-old sweetheart of a cat.
She’s a bit on the shy side but warms up at her own pace. Missy isn’t fond of being picked up and will tell you with her cute little meow but loves to be pet. She likes to be next to you, so she can move around and show you where she wants her pets.
Missy would love to have a window seat at her next home so she can watch the birds and give them a “talking to.” Missy is a bit sassy but don’t let that stop you from letting the queen have her fur-ever palace.
For more information about Otis or how to adopt a pet, contact Hawk Creek Animal Shelter, 250 28th St. SW, Willmar.
Visit the thehskmc.com, email shelter@thehskmc.com or call 320-235-7612 for questions. The shelter is open Tuesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and open Saturday through Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.