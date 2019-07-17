Following a difficult Fourth of July week for blood and platelet donations and ongoing challenges finding new blood donors, the American Red Cross faces a blood shortage and has issued an emergency call for eligible individuals of all blood types to give now and prevent delays in medical care.
About 450 fewer blood drives were organized by businesses and other community groups last week than during a typical week as people across the country celebrated the holiday with activities and travel. This led to about 17,000 fewer blood donations than needed for patients in a single week, causing the Red Cross to now have less than a three-day supply of most blood types available — and less than a two-day supply of type O blood — for patients. At least a five-day supply is desired.
“Medical emergencies and critical treatments don’t stop for holiday celebrations. Patients depend on lifesaving blood transfusions every day,” said Cliff Numark, senior vice president, Red Cross Blood Services. “Right now, the Red Cross only has less than a three-day supply when we need a five-day supply to be prepared for all situations that require blood products. To help meet this need, we’ve added about 8,000 additional appointments at blood donation centers and community blood drives over the next few weeks to accommodate more donors. But we need people to fill those appointments, please join us today.”
How to help
Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urged to make an appointment to donate using the Blood Donor App, at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire are encouraged to help reduce the time it takes to donate.
Those interested in hosting a blood drive can learn more and sign up to sponsor a drive this summer by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.
American Red Cross Blood Donation Center
Please check redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS for current blood donation centers days and hours.
St. Cloud Area Blood Donation Center
1301 W. St. Germain St.
Additional blood donation opportunities July 17-31
Kandiyohi County
Spicer:
- 1-7 p.m. July 22, at Faith Lutheran Church, 310 Medayto Dr.
- Noon to 6 p.m. July 31, at Prairie Meadows Learning Center, 650 Agnes St.
Sunburg:
- 2-8 p.m. July 11, at Hope Lutheran Church, 107 Western Ave.
Willmar:
- 1-7 p.m. July 23, at Calvary Lutheran Church, 302 Olena Ave. SE
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 24 at Rice Memorial Hospital, 502 2nd St. SW
- Noon to 6 p.m. July 25 at First Reformed Church, 1237 15th St. SW
- Noon to 6 p.m. July 29 at American Legion Post 167, 220 19th Ave. SW
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 30 at Kandiyohi County Area YMCA, 1000 Lakeland Dr. SE
- 1-7 p.m. July 31 at Living Hope, 1305 19th Ave. SW
McLeod County
Glencoe:
- 1-7 p.m. July 24 at Glencoe City Center, 1107 11th St.
Stearns County
Belgrade:
- 1-7p.m. July 18 at St. Francis De Sales Parish Center, 540 Martin Ave.
Cold Spring:
- 1-7 p.m. July 29 at St. Boniface Catholic Church Parish Center, 501 W. Main St.
St. Cloud:
- 1-7 p.m. July 22 at St. Michaels Church, 1036 County Road 4
St. Stephen:
- 2-7 p.m. July 31 at Saint Stephen Catholic Church Annex, 103 Central Ave. S.
Wright County
Annandale:
- Noon to 6 p.m. July 17 at American Family Insurance, DOMAGALA AGENCY, 99 Oak Ave. N.
Buffalo:
- 12:30-6:30 p.m. July 18 at Zion Lutheran Church, 1200 Highway 25 S.
- Noon to 6 p.m. July 26 at Buffalo High School, 877 Bison Blvd.
Howard Lake:
- 1-7 p.m. July 23 at St. John's Lutheran, 625 12th Ave.
Waverly:
- 12:30-6:30 p.m. July 23 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 606 Elm Ave.