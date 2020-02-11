Litchfield School District moved a step closer toward beginning school building improvements with tentative approval of two contracts Monday.
For about two months, district administration has been negotiating construction manager and architect contracts with ICS Consulting, the same firm that provided consulting services in the lead-up to the building referendum last year.
“The reason why they took this route is because of resources,” district Business Manager Johnson said. “The district doesn’t have enough resources to take on some of the responsibilities. So we have to contract out through our consultants.”
Litchfield School Board, during its meeting Monday, approved Johnson’s suggestion to “marry” the contracts for construction manager and architect, a decision contingent upon the school district attorney’s final review.
But the contract price hasn’t changed, Johnson explained, with some individual costs including:
- Pre-referendum and referendum services at a cost of $15,000.
- Program management, architecture, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, civil engineering, structural engineering, kitchen design, the acoustical design will cost $2.543 million.
- Construction oversight, site services, and management during a 24 months construction will cost $1.397 million.
If the the two contracts are joined, the district can’t review “certain things as they’re happening,” during the construction phase, Johnson said.
The contract initially called for extra fees for general conditions, but negotiations reduced or eliminated those costs.
“They were asking a charge of 10 percent for administrative cost, all general conditions,” Johnson said. “We got them done with zero percent on that. They were asking to charge a 10 percent administrative cost for processing payments and reimbursable. We’ve got them down to zero percent on that. But overall, the contract is as good as we’re going to get it through our negotiations.”
Board member Greg Mathews said that hiring local construction workers is a “high priority for us.”
As a result, ICS Consulting provided the district a list of local electricians, plumbers, lumberyard and others to choose from, Johnson said.
“I think our local (workers) may surprise you,” Johnson added. “I mean, you break the projects out enough, where you just do electrical work for Lake Ripley Elementary School alone … I would say they have an advantage because they’ve been in our buildings, they know our buildings, they know what to expect.”