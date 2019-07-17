Litchfield School Board narrowed its decision for a fall operating and levy referendum during a work session Wednesday.
The School Board has decided to place three questions on the ballot in November. The first question will ask for an increase in operating levy. The board still must decide whether to ask for a $625 or $650 per pupil increase. If the board chooses $625, taxes will increase $142 per year for a home valued at $137,000. The $650 would increase taxes by $149 per year on the average home.
The second referendum question will seek $33.785 million for building additions and improvements. If approved, the bond would increase taxes on a $137,000 home by $128 per year. A third question will ask for $11.43 million to construct a swimming pool. Approval of this question would raise taxes by an additional $67 per year on the average home. Both bonds will be for a period of 20 years.
The meeting crystallizes what the referendum will look like, Superintendent Beckie Simenson said.
"(The board) knows through our survey, what our voters (and) stakeholders have asked for," Simenson said. "But we also know from the city that we're trying to do some pretty dynamic things for the community as a whole."
The school board is still working on specific language for the three questions that will be on the ballot in November, said Ryan Hoffman, program manager for ICS Consulting.
"Monday night (the school board) will approve a motion to move forward with the review and comment, (which) is the Department of Education’s requirement for a project like this," Hoffman said.
Based on discussions with Rep. Dean L. Urdahl and the city, the school board may ask for bond money from the state Legislature, Simenson said.
"What that amount will be is not completely certain at this time," Simenson said. "But we'd like to continue to work together collaboratively to get something that is going to benefit the students and the community as a whole."