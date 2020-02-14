The No. 2 seed Dassel-Coakto/Litchfield wrestling team steamrolled No. 7 Rocori 72-3 to advance to the Section 6AA semifinals. Theywill take on Annandale/Maple Lake in the semifinals after their victory over Zimmerman Thursday.
The boys really dominated this dual. In the 11 matches that DC/L wrestled, three were forfeits, eight ended in a pin. The only grapplers who didn't score bonus points were Sam Marx (145) and Noah Halonen (160). Both were a few points away from getting bonus points, but they still won their match.
“We did a good job of getting bonus points and setting the tone tonight,” head coach Bryan Clemen said in a statement. “We need to bring that intensity and physicality to our matches tomorrow.”
DC/L will be in Zimmerman for the semifinals and potentially finals on Friday. The semifinals begin at 6 p.m. with the finals beginning at 8 p.m.
Section 6AA Wrestling Quarterfinal (Feb. 13)
#2 Dassel-Coakto/Litchfield 72, # 7 Rocori 3
106: Andrew Joedeman (L) pinned Jack Major 3:31... 113: Alex Joedeman (L) pinned Nathan Soldner 1:21... 120: Devin Steinhaus (L) For... 126: Eddie Simes (L) For... 132: Jerry Simes (L) pinned Evan Moscho 0:32... 138: Shelby Fischer (L) pinned Carter Thelen 1:04... 145: Sam Marx (L) 6-1 dec over Luke Hemmesch... 152: Jude Link (L) pinned Ryan Kunz 0:38... 160: Noah Halonen (L) 8-4 dec over Austin Moscho... 170: Hayden Hoernemann (L) pinned Ben Hansen 1:50... 182: Will O'Brien (L) pinned Ryan Rose 5:50... 195: Beau Nelson (L) For... 220: Ben Primus (R) 1-0 dec over Jackson Martin... 285: Brendan Rokala (L) pinned Connor Stag 1:17