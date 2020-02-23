After winning the team section tournament last week, the DC/L Wrestling team will now have nine individuals going to the state tournament.
They had three outright winners in Eddie Simes (126), Jude Link (152), and Will O'Brien (182). Noah Halonen (160) and Beau Nelson (195) both got second without having to wrestle a true-second match.
Andrew Joedeman (106), Victor Franco (113), Jerry Simes (132), and Brendan Rakala (285) all had true-second matches and they all won theirs.
It has been one of the best season's for DC and Litchfield wrestling. The whole team will be going to the Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, with nine of the 14 weight classes getting to stay for Friday and potentially Saturday. Having a deep team has helped elevate some of the kids to heights that they might not have believed.
“It feels really good,” Link said of sending nine to state. “Especially since we made it as a team. We put a lot of work in, it's just great to see that pay off.”
For some, it may have come as a surprise at how well they did. O'Brien said that he didn't expect to get first, but after seeing the bracket, knew that there was a chance.
“When we got a hold of the brackets, I was like 'I'm going to win this thing,'” O'Brien said. “”I'm going to do it, I don't care. What gets in my way, I'm going to do it.”
That's the feeling that a lot on the team had heading into the tournament. They saw the bracket and thought that there was a very good chance that they would be able to get a chance at a shot at state.
Rakala was hurt for a lot of the season. During the rehab process, he would come in early and work on his conditioning. He came in with just a 6-4 record, but proved that hard work and dedication can make anything possible. But for Rakala, this was something that he expected of himself with that work.
“It feels pretty good,” Rakala said of his hard work paying off. “There that many words for it, just happy,”
The kids are still hungry. They want to be than just section champs, they want to have state champs next to their name by the end of this. Based on how well they've wrestled as a team and as individuals, there is a real chance that this could happen.
But again, everyone on the team has put in the work in the wrestling room to get to this point. They have worked their butt's off for this moment, now their just going to have to enjoy it. For the coaches, the whole season has been everything they could of asked for and then some.
“It's satisfying,” head coach Bryan Clemen said of the team's work paying off. “Every one of these guys puts in the time, whether it be in the weight room, whether it be freestyle in the offseason, whether it be a spring sport... But if their first true love is wrestling, then train and train hard for it. The one beautiful thing about wrestling is you're going to see that work in your results or you won't, it's simple.”
DC/L will take on Detroit Lakes in the first round of the Class AA Team Wrestling Tournament on Thursday at 11 a.m., they will then wrestle immediately after at 1 p.m.
Section 6AA Individual Wrestling Tournament (Feb. 22)
106: Andrew Joedeman (L) 6-1 dec over Jack Major (Ro)... 8-2 dec over Quinn McCalla (Mo)... lost 9-0 maj dec to Nolan Reiter (BL)... fall over Mitchell Koss (AML) 5:56... 2nd place... 113: Victor Franco (L) fall over Ethan Duncombe (Be) 3:16... med for over Gavin Gould (Sp)... lost by fall to Christian Noble (BL) 1:15... fall over Zayne Brown (AML) 5:55... 2nd place... 120: Devin Steinhaus (L) 4-3 dec over Zach Pribyl (AML)... lost 20-7 maj dec to Joe Montplaisir (Z)... fall over Edwin Markey (A) 1:13... 7-3 dec over Dustin Schmitt (A)... lost 8-3 dec to Jayden Mclearen (BL)... 3rd place... 126: Eddie Simes (L) fall over Sam Miller (Z) 2:32... 9-6 dec over Nelson Anderson (Mo)... fall over Ethan Anderosn (Be) 5:50... 1st place... 132: Jerry Simes (L): 11-3 maj dec over Petyon Krumrei (A)... lost 3-2 UTB to Jake Nelson (Be)... 3-2 UTB over Luke Schumacher (BL)... 2nd place... 138: Shelby Fischer (L) 7-1 dec over Shay McClory (AML)... lost 7-0 dec to William Mergen (A)... 11-5 dec over Logan Schumacher (Sp)... 14-8 dec over Jacob Cole (Mo)... 3rd place... 145: Sam Marx (L) injured 4:25... 8th place... 152: Jude Link (L) 14-6 maj dec over Tyson Ricker (Be)... 17-8 maj dec over Austin Moscho (Ro)... 1st place... 160: Noah Halonen (L) fall over Ryan Rose (Ro) 1:30... won 5-4 dec over Kylen Rish (Be)... lost by fall to Jack Klug (AML) 1:36... 2nd place... 170: Hayden Hoernemann (L) fall over Ryan Bouley (Z) 3:18... lost by fall to Caden DeWall (Be) 0:43... fall over Brett Bordwell (BL) 5:50... lost 9-2 dec to Peyton Linn (A)... 3rd place... 182: Will O'Brien (L) 7-0 dec over Rieley Mullen (BL)... fall over Ben Hansen (Ro) 5:06... 6-5 dec over Riley Rakotz (A)... 1st place... 195: Beau Nelson (L) fall over Jacob Andrew (Rock) 0:31... fall over Thomas Blattner (A) 1:26... lost by fall to Jesse Midas (Mo) 0:56... 2nd place... 220: Jackson Martin (L) fall over Jacob Adrian (A) 1:27... lost by fall to Brayden Weber (Be) 0:29... fall over Kane Lapointe (BL) 0:43... lost 3-0 dec to Josh Lanctot (AML)... 3rd place... 285: Brendan Rakala (L) 6-0 dec over Dylan Kolby (Be)... lost by fall to Kessler Kenning (AML) 1:17... fall over Andrew DeBoer (Sp) 2:50... 3-2 dec over Kolby... fall over Jeremy Phyle (BL) 4:37... 2nd place