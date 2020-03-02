There was only one person representing the Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield boys swimming and diving team at the Class A Boys State Swimming and Diving Championship.
Logan Christopherson qualified after finishing below the cut time in the breaststroke at sections. Going in, he was seeded at 19, which is exactly where Christopherson would finish in the standings after the preliminary round.
“The swim and everything felt really good,” Christopherson said. “I just had the one bad turn on the last 25 (feet) there that probably gained quite a bit of time. But other than that, it was a pretty good swim.”
It was also his first time making it to state. For someone's first time on the big stage you'd think they would be nervous. But for Christopherson, it was just like heading into another meet.
“It was pretty fun,” he said. “I was a lot less nervous than I thought I would be. Didn't really have a whole lot of nerves coming into it. It was just fun to get to swim here for the first time and watch everybody swim and experience the whole meet.”
Christopherson is just a freshman, so there will be plenty of opportunities for him to improve on his positions and potentially make more events. That's his focus, to just try to improve everyday and let the results take care of themselves.
“Next year I just hope to drop at least a couple of seconds from my best time now,” Christopherson said. “Hopefully just keep getting faster over the course of the next three or four years.”
Class A Boys State Swimming and Diving Prelims (Feb. 28)
Individual Results:
100 breaststroke: 1. Andrew Karpenko (Minnehaha Academy) 54.26, 19. Logan Christopherson 1:03.82