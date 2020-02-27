The Dassel-Coakto/Litchfield wrestling team is two-and-out in the Class AA State Team Wrestling Tournament. In the first round they lost to Detroit Lakes 46-23 and the to South St. Paul right after 45-28.
“I feel like our team could have done better,” Eddie Simes said. “But we got to control what we can control. Some of our guys were out, but we should have wrestled a little bit better... I don't think the energy level on our team was high enough. I think people on the benches getting people more motivated to do better.”
The team learned about a couple of wrestlers who didn't pass the skin check right before the matches and that really put a dent what the team was going to be able to do out on the mat. It was tough news for DC/L, but not an excuse for the team.
“Next man up has been our model,” head coach Dan Buker said. “Some guys got the opportunity to wrestle in today. They went out and battled, that's part of the sport is the next man up.”
It's tough for any team to go out like they did, but it was still a great season from a team perspective in the first year of the new coop between Litchfield and Dassel-Coakto.
“It's been a great season,” Buker said. “The guys have been tested week in and week out and they've improved over the course of the season. I'm proud of the seniors, but sad to see them go... it's a tough way to end a really good season.”
A lot of people on the team, including Beau Nelson, believes that a major reason that the team was able to get to where they were was because of what everyone was able to do in the practice room.
“Coach would push us hard in practice,” Nelson said of what got them to this point. “Everyone wanted to be a team and work together and win.”
But Simes believes that to be true also, but there was a moment recently that he felt really elevated the team to be one of the best in the state.
“Team sections was where did good,” Simes said. “I feel like that was one of our best team tournaments and that's when it mattered.”
Although the team season is now over, there are still some wrestlers who will return tomorrow and wrestle as individuals. Everyone will go and try to win and medal, but no doubt that this result left a bad taste in the team's mouth. But sometimes you can only control what you can control and it may not always go your way.
“We just didn't come out on top today,” Buker said. “Hats off to the two opponents Detroit Lakes and South St. Paul, it doesn't take away from our season.”
Class AA State Team Wrestling Tournament (Feb. 27)
#8 Detroit Lakes 46, #6 Dassel-Coakto/Litchfield 23
Individual Results:
106: Andrew Joedeman (L) 9-7 dec. over Bryant Hazelton... 113: Victor Franco (L) 16-12 dec. over Tyson Ullyott... 120: Carsen Wold (D) 9-0 maj dec. over Devin Steinhaus... 126: Eddie Simes (L) 9-1 maj dec. over Cade Jackson... 132: Jerry Simes (L) 3-2 dec. over Blake Weber... 138: Bradley Swiers (D) pinned Shelby Fischer Lund 1:11... 145: Brody Ullyott (D) pinned Brandon Hackbarth 1:07... 152: Garett Nelson (D) pinned Axel Stenberg 2:17... 160: Jude Link (L) pinned Lee Omdahl 4:43... 170: Blaine Henderson (D) pinned Bryce Penk 0:55... 182: Nolan Mann (D) pinned Hayden Hoernemann 2:57... 195: Beau Nelson (L) 14-5 maj dec. over Andrew Annette... 220: Jordan Skadsem (D) pinned Jackson Martin 5:15... 285: Andreas Barnett (D) pinned Brendan Rokala 4:48
#4 South St. Paul 45, #6 Dassel-Coakto/Litchfield 28
Individual Results:
106: Maxx Beeler (S) 13-6 dec. over Andrew Joedeman... 113: Nate Berchold (S) pinned Victor Franco 3:46... 120: Devin Steinhaus (L) 10-5 dec. over Will Nihart... 126: Eddie Simes (L) pinned Micah Diaz 3:16... 132: Jerry Simes (L) pinned Caelen Stroud 0:30... 138: Roman Cortez (S) pinned Shelby Fischer Lund 2:26... 145: Kaleb Barnes (S) pinned Brandon Hackbarth 1:18... 152: James Johnson (S) pinned Axel Stenberg 1:34... 160: Mark Schuster (S) Forf... 170: Bryce Penk (L) 10-1 maj dec. over Jorge Garcia... 182: Quinn Christofferson (S) pinned Hayden Hoernemann 1:47... 195: Beau Nelson (L) pinned Malachi Belmares 0:32... 220: Jarod Stroud (S) pinned Jackson Martin 5:48... 285: Brendan Rokala (L) 2-1 TB over Caleb Johnson