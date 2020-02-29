The wrestling season came to an end today with the Dassel-Coakto/Litchfield wrestling team placing two at the Class AA State Wrestling Individual Tournament.
Jerry Simes finished in fourth place and Jude Link lost in the first-place match to take second. Yesterday, DC/L sent nine grapplers to the tournament, but two had to sit out due to not passing the skin check. Which left seven left. Victor Franco and Eddie Simes were both one-and-done at the tournament, losing their matches at 113 and 126. Andrew Joedeman. Beau Nelson, and Brendan Rokala all got another chance to advance after their opening round defeats in the consolation round. But all of them would lose in the first round of the consolation bracket to end their seasons.
Jerry Simes won his first match before losing his second one to send him to the consolation round. There, he won his next three matches with one of them being a medical forfeit and sending him to the third-place match against Logan Vaughan of Kasson-Mantorville. Vaughan controlled the match, never allowed Simes to get comfortable and ended up winning the 12-2 major decision. Although a third place finish would look better, Simes still believes that his season was a success.
“My goal was to be champ, so I didn't reach that,” Simes said. “But I came a long way from sitting on the couch for the first month with a torn MCL.”
Jude Link, who had only lost once this season, dominated his way to the first-place match. Link pinned two of his three opponents and won a 9-2 decision in the other. He was set to face senior Payton Anderson from Fairmont-Martin County West and came in with a very close record to Link's, 45-1 Link, 43-2 Anderson. It was back-and-forth for most of the match, but in the third period, Anderson took a late lead in the third period with a takedown to go ahead 3-1. Link kept fighting to try and score more points, but Anderson blocked a lot of his attempts for the 3-2 defeat.
Link is just a sophomore and has already been to state twice. He was visably emotional after his defeat which he should be. He has put in the work to get to where he is and the passion came through on the mat. Link will still be a force at 152 for years to come.
“Just think about it every time I think I'm not working hard as hard as I can,” Link said. “Using every moment to get as good as possible, get better everyday.”
The DC/L team will be back in full force next season as they will only graduate one senior from the team. Expect bigger and better things from DC/L next year.
“Hopefully we could win a couple matches down here as a team,” Simes said. “And do better than this year.”
Class AA State Wrestling Individual Tournament (Feb. 28-29)
Individual Results:
106: Andrew Joedeman (L) pinned by Luke Williams (PI) 3:13... lost 8-0 maj dec. to Zach Tracy (SW)... 113: Victor Franco (L) lost 13-0 maj dec. to Dylan Louwagie (MR)... 126: Eddie Simes (L) lost 5-3 dec. to Carter Ruschmeier (GLP)... 132: Jerry Simes (L) 3-1 dec. over Triston Zuniga (TG)... lost 8-2 dec. to Mitchel Peterson (B)... 4-0 dec. over Soni Soukchaleun (SPJ)... 8-4 dec. over Dusty Wilke (GR)... inj default over Kyle Boeke (P)... lost 12-2 maj dec. to Logan Vaughan (KM)... 4th place... 152: Jude Link (L) pinned Austin Sonnek (NB) 3:42... 9-2 dec. over Seth Anderson (MW)... pinned Joe Stucky (PEM) 3:34... lost 3-2 dec. to Payton Anderson (FMC)... 2nd place... 160: Noah Halonen (L) inj default... 182: Will O'Brien (L) inj default... 195: Beau Nelson (L) lost 10-3 dec. to Josh Franklin (F)... pinned by Jacob Rahn (FMC) 2:04... 285: Brendan Rokala (L) pinned by Kaleb Haase (RV) 0:52... lost 5-1 dec. to Elijah Novak (F)