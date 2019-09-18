Historian Stephen Osman presented the history of the American Civil War and Minnesota’s involvement in the war during a Collecting the Civil War event Thursday.
The event was part of the Meeker County Historical Society’s monthly Civil War Roundtable at the G.A.R. Hall in Litchfield. Osman’s visit was to educate people about the importance of collecting, preserving and researching historical artifacts, he said.
“I start with context on the war, then into why so many artifacts survived and were preserved, then into the various categories of items that are collected,” Osman said. “I also include general valuations, and how prices have changed due to collector demographics.”
Osman managed Historic Fort Snelling for more than three decades, and he actively researches, speaks and writes about Minnesota’s role in the Civil War and the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862. He also served with the U.S. Army Reserve in psychological operations at Fort Snelling. He’s author of “Fort Snelling and the Civil War,” which was published by Ramsey County Historical Society in 2017.
Following his presentation, Osman received likely Civil War relics for appraisal from attendees. The first person to show his collectible was Gary Blessman from the Twin Cities. Blessman possesses a small book entitled “Heavenly Manna; or, A Collection of Prayers and Promises for Each Day in the Year,” published by the American Tract Society in New York.
“It’s a religious tract,” Osman said, as he examined the age of the book. “(From) the Civil War… You know, I see those all the time, they did millions of them. It’s probably a $10 item. With a soldier’s name in it, it would be $30 or $40.”
Blessman is a Civil War enthusiast and received the religious tract from his deceased friend who was a preacher. Blessman thought his prayer tract was from World War I, but Osman confirmed it was older.
Lonnie Johnson of Litchfield brought with him a Daniel Moore revolver, an 1860 Colt .44-caliber revolver, an 1842 musket and other weapons. Osman was most intrigued by Johnson’s 1863 Spencer carbine.
“They are worth about $2,000,” Osman said, after examining the rifle. “The initials carved on the stock and the serial number pointed to one specific soldier in a New York cavalry regiment. I liked the identification to one man. You could then trace his service, and learn what battles the carbine may have been used in.”
Among Osman’s recent finds was a Civil War button, which had a tiny folded letter enclosed inside it. He learned the button was smuggled out of a Confederate prison by a prisoner who was released and eventually reached the writer’s father.
“Finds like that keep me enthusiastic about collecting,” Osman said. “Fortunately, there are now some very good resources online to research military veterans.”