TOP RIGHT TEASER Jun 6, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NEWMAN RETIRESFROM SENATE- Advertisement - Scott Newman leavesLegislature after 12 years / 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Promotions & Specials See All Most Popular Articles ArticlesTRACK AND FIELD: Dragons win four section titles, advance six to state meetGOLF: Litchfield's Kaity Kusler, Sam Tipka earn trips to stateGift helps provide ingredients for success in Litchfield Middle SchoolJUDY HOLMES: Rhubarb reminiscences bring a smileBASEBALL: Litchfield stuns top-seeded Southwest Christian in wild Section 5AA gameBAKING WITH BEV: Rhubarb recipes just in time for springTENNIS: Litchfield's Mason Woelfel claims Section 2A singles titleTRACK AND FIELD: Litchfield sees three advance to state after first day of Section 6AA meetLitchfield Middle School announces honor rollWORDS FOR LIVING: I'm rich, are you? More Newspaper Ads Newspaper Ads All tile installed with laser accuracy Get started at ClearyBuilding.com Attention Farmers . . . Protect your Services Available: • Community room Call 320-587-9363 B.## 9-$/8 2+C 5+AC 4C(( *&=D+"( +C OIL CHANGE SPECIAL 6.95 OFF $ Coupon Any Regular Priced Pizza Any We accept manufacturer coupons. Hours: It’s Heating Up Out There Vacation Bulletin Featured Businesses Kock's Jewelry 10 Main Street South, Hutchinson, MN 55350 +1(320)587-2965 Website State Farm Insurance Mike McGraw 34 Main St S, Hutchinson, MN 55350 +1(320)587-2565 Website Town & Country Tire 100 Washington Ave E, Hutchinson, MN 55350 +1(320)587-5250 Website Latest eEdition Litchfield Independent Review TCMS